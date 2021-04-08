Subscription services that you should consider in 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We live in the digital age where the internet has become the channel we use to carry out tasks in our daily lives such as online shopping, telecommuting, banking procedures or viewing multimedia content, among other things.

Today it is usual hire multiple services online such as streaming platforms or cloud storage space. However, there is a service that you should not stop subscribing to during 2021, virtual private networks.

The security of our personal data, banking and access credentials must be protected so that they cannot be intercepted by third parties and that they make malicious use of them. Selected one of the best VPNs of 2021 you will be able to use the internet in a reliable way and enjoy a calm and safe navigation.

What services to hire for 2021

Next, we recommend three subscription services for 2021, placing special importance on security when using the internet.

Increase internet security with a VPN

VPN or virtual private network services consist of hiring a “cap”Of protection between our device and the internet. VPN networks hide or They mask the IP address from which we connect to the internet, ensuring that our activity on the network does not leave a trace. It is the best way to use the internet in a really safe way, under anonymity and protecting our data so that it is not intercepted by third parties with malicious intentions.

There are free VPN services, but their level of trust and the performance they offer are quite questionable. The best thing is to hire a service such as NordVPN, Surf Shark VPN, VyprVPN, Kaspersky VPN or ExpressVPN, which, for a very low cost, offer great performance and a total guarantee in terms of security.

Access multimedia content

The offer of multimedia content streaming platforms where you can watch series, movies and documentaries is growing. The way we consume this type of content has changed, and with these services we will not be limited at a certain time, to a location (they can be used on mobile devices) or having to see ads on a mandatory basis.

All your files in the cloud

The cloud service providers They offer space in the cloud to store files, images, documents and videos, paying an access fee. The amount of photos and videos that we take today, due to the quality of the cameras of Smartphones, is very large. Having to store all this material locally, on pendrives, SD cards, external drives or on the computer itself, requires the investment of a lot of time, effort and money, in addition to the risk that these devices will be damaged or lost. Have a space in the cloud where you can upload all those photos and videos automatically It is the best solution to avoid worrying about making backup copies or organizing all the material.

In your subscription services for this 2021 you must prioritize security, and what better way than to use a VPN to be able to use the internet anonymously, under an extra layer of security.