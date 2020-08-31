Latest newsTop Stories

By Brian Adam
The car will be capable of flying for 30 minutes at an altitude of 30 feet, Photo: SkyDrive
Successful Japanese Company Car Flying Experience

The car will be capable of flying for 30 minutes at an altitude of 30 feet, Photo: SkyDrive

Tokyo: In Japan, small flying cars have been developed for running on the road.

According to the international news agency, the Japanese company “SkyDrive” has claimed that they have successfully tested a car flying for a small flight. The company also went viral with a video of the car being blown up, in which a single-seater car can be seen flying.

Flying car 1

In the short video, it can be seen that the helicopter-like car is flying in the air at a low speed at an altitude of 5 feet while it has only one person to sit on. There are also small ones on the front of the car.

Flying car 2

The car has been developed with the help of the well-known car maker Toyota, which is capable of flying at a height of 30 feet for 30 minutes continuously. The company, which has been manufacturing the car for the past eight years, has set a 2023 deadline for the successful flight car to be available in the market.

This is not the first successful test of a flying car, only four days ago the US Air Force had a successful initial test of flying its own car.

