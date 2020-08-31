Successful Japanese company car flying experience







Tokyo: In Japan, small flying cars have been developed for running on the road.

According to the international news agency, the Japanese company “SkyDrive” has claimed that they have successfully tested a car flying for a small flight. The company also went viral with a video of the car being blown up, in which a single-seater car can be seen flying.

In the short video, it can be seen that the helicopter-like car is flying in the air at a low speed at an altitude of 5 feet while it has only one person to sit on. There are also small ones on the front of the car.

The car has been developed with the help of the well-known car maker Toyota, which is capable of flying at a height of 30 feet for 30 minutes continuously. The company, which has been manufacturing the car for the past eight years, has set a 2023 deadline for the successful flight car to be available in the market.

This is not the first successful test of a flying car, only four days ago the US Air Force had a successful initial test of flying its own car.