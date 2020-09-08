Latest newsTop Stories

Successful test flight of Chinese space shuttle

By Brian Adam
There is currently only one imaginary image of the Chinese space shuttle, which is equally likely to be true or false. (Photo: Social Media)
Beijing: After the United States and Russia, China has also built its own space shuttle, which successfully returned to Earth after spending two days in space last week.

It was loaded onto the Chinese SLV “Long March 2F” on September 4, and was sent into space from the Joaquin Satellite Launch Center, where it remained for two days, before landing successfully on September 6.

How big and heavy is this space shuttle, what does it look like, did it have astronauts aboard or did it fly automatically, what orbit it was orbiting the earth and how much did it cost to fly, In response to all these questions, the Chinese media is completely silent, while so far no picture or video footage of this space shuttle has been released.

At the moment, there is only one imaginary image of it, which is equally likely to be true or false, because it has an unusual resemblance to the proposed new US space shuttle.

However, it is well known that the Chinese space shuttle has been named “Chongfu Sheung Xian Hang Tian Chi” (CSSHQ), meaning “reusable experimental spacecraft”. Most have been working for the last ten years.

According to Chinese media, CSSHQ tested “reusable technologies” developed in China during its experimental flight.

Estimates based on the Chinese-made space launch vehicle “Long March 2F” suggest that the CSSHQ may have weighed around 2,000 kilograms (2 tons) while it was called “lower ground orbit”. (Low Earth Orbit) ie “Leo” will be delivered.

It should be noted that after the end of the Cold War in the twentieth century, the space race between Russia and the United States had also ended. After a long period of silence, the space race has resumed over the past few years, but this time the US rival is China, which is rapidly advancing in this field.

