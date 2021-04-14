Suez and Veolia’s fight ends in an honorable draw

The seven months of struggle between France’s leading waste and water companies have ended with honors more or less even. After doing everything possible to prevent its takeover by Veolia, Suez on Monday agreed to a deal that values ​​the company at nearly € 13 billion. Suez boss Bertrand Camus can boast of having taken a few more euros from his rival. Meanwhile, the buyer (who is worth 14 billion euros) makes a 500 million cost savings in North and South America without blowing up their banks.

Given a rivalry dating back to the 19th century, any acquisition was always going to be a passionate affair. The thorniest question was what to do with Suez’s domestic water and sewerage operations, which combined would have been too many for French competition regulators.

Camus attempted to thwart Veolia by transferring the business to an employee-controlled foundation. But once Veolia boss Antoine Frérot secured new owners for the unit, including infrastructure investor Meridiam, and the state-backed Caisse des Depots, it was only a matter of time before Suez’s defenses broke down.

Veolia pays 20.50 euros per share for Suez, almost 14% above its previous offer. However, Frérot’s invoice amounts to just under € 12.4 billion, thanks to the 29.9% stake it acquired last year at a slight discount. If Suez’s $ 9.7 billion of net debt is included, the deal – including the soon-to-be-split French operations – costs Veolia $ 22 billion.

Suez will make an operating profit of 1.6 billion euros in 2022, according to forecasts compiled by Refinitiv. If you add in the anticipated cost savings and deduct the French corporation tax of 27%, Veolia should achieve an after-tax return of 1.5 billion, or about 6.8% on its investment. This is slightly higher than Suez’s cost of capital of 6.4%, according to Morningstar estimates.

The disintegration of the French business, along with relatively smaller operations in Africa and Asia, should further improve Frérot’s accounts. According to Meridiam, the “New Suez” would be worth around € 7 billion, which would reduce the total cost for Veolia and allow it to focus on the parts with the greatest overlap.

Suez’s defensive maneuvers and months of contention may not have made the appeal of the French mergers shine. Ultimately, however, the shareholders of both parties can claim an honorable draw.