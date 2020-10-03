Latest news

Suez white knight Ardian leaves a lot to be desired

By Brian Adam
Bertrand Camus is doing his best to avoid Veolia. The Suez boss backs a possible takeover by French venture capital Ardian to protect himself from his rival. Shareholders should remain skeptical.

The attempt seems quite desperate. On Thursday, Ardian said he and a group of “mostly French” funds intended to make an offer for 29.9% of Engie in Suez. Camus added that, if successful, Ardian would immediately make a cash offer on the same terms for the rest of Suez. The plan would have some merits. It would ensure that all shareholders were treated equally. Lower Foreclosure Risk – Ardian doesn’t have Veolia’s anti-competitive concerns. And it could offer steel-lined job guarantees amid a pandemic.

But without details on price and strategy, Ardian’s carefully formulated intentions are hard to fathom. If you wanted to liquidate Suez’s constituent businesses, Suez’s equity could be worth nearly $ 13 billion. That means Ardian and its backers could offer € 20.35 per share, more than a tenth more than Veolia’s upgraded offering. Suez puts its own value at 25 euros. In any case, a disintegration would contradict Camus’s goal of keeping the group whole. And with Suez’s net debt already at more than 3 times the 2021 ebitda, there is limited scope for Ardian to profit by applying more leverage.

It can be just theory, too. Engie, backed by the state, indicated that Ardian’s offer comes too late, as it prepares to give a final answer on Monday the 5th. It has welcomed Veolia’s improved offer, which would make it the largest shareholder and give it a base to launch a complete union. Suez shareholders may also prefer the relative certainty of an existing cash offer, assuming Veolia pays them the same price. The fact that she has not yet explicitly made that promise gives Camus some leeway. But it’s hard to share her enthusiasm for Ardian given so many gray areas.

