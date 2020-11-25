Sundae, an application aimed at managing musical projects

The year 2020 brought substantial changes to the way we handle many things. Thus, we get used to online meetings and working at a distance and with remote teams. This also changed things related to project management, considering that we can no longer have meetings as before. In that sense, we will present you an application for these purposes, but specifically oriented to the management of musical projects.

Its name is Sundae, a multiplatform app with options adapted so that workers in the music world can easily manage their projects.

An easy way to manage your musical projects

The work in the musical environment goes beyond presentations and concerts, it also involves the processes of composition, recording, mixing and approval. All this implies holding meetings with those involved in the project and at this time, this is something that is generally solved with Zoom. Likewise, the approval of everything generated merits the sending of multiple files repeatedly, which would lead us to use another service.

In this sense, Sundae integrates tools to manage each of the phases of any musical project. Through its functions, you will no longer have to resort to other services, but you can do everything from there.

The dynamics of work in Sundae is quite simple and to start we have to create a new project. This will enable an area where you can start adding the members involved (who will also have to use the app). In this area you will have spaces to upload MP3 files, work on composition processes and also create threads. The latter is very interesting, because it allows project members to give feedback and opinions.

As a good project manager, the application also handles things related to times and dates. This allows us to keep track of the time stipulated to complete each stage and the entire project. Sundae is a very interesting application with support for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, allowing us to always stay connected with our projects wherever we are. If you want to manage your musical projects with the best organization, do not hesitate to take a look at Sundae.

