Super Bomberman R Online Review: An icon in the footsteps of Tetris 99

A little over a year ago, during a rather full of announcements Direct, something totally unexpected happened. Tetris 99 was shown to the general public for the first time, unleashing the hilarity of those who, in a “tetraminic” battle royale, would not have given a shred of credit. We all know how it ended: Nintendo and Arika’s experiment proved to be an unparalleled success, so much so that the game is still widely popular with fans from all over the world (in this regard you can find our review of Tetris 99). This is a precedent of absolute importance, which confirms both the unshakable strength of certain myths of the arcade era decades after their debut, and their natural predisposition for gender contaminations, sometimes useful to see them in a different light.

Aware of all this, we have approached Super Bomberman R Online with sincere curiosity. On the other hand, intrigued on several fronts: because the Konami series has been missing for too long an unpublished edition that is worthy of note; because, as in the case of Aleksej Pazitnov’s puzzle game, the experience looks to a global and massive multiplayer, in which the watchword is “have fun while surviving”; and why we talk about an exclusive for Google Stadia, a platform that badly needs new playful fuel. After so many hours of blowing up digital men from all over the planet, we can tell you that yes, just like Tetris, Bomberman in battle royale sauce is actually … a bomb.

Bomberman “64”

It should be noted that, today, talking about Super Bomberman R Online (a work that, it is clear, is designed only and only for use on the net) means, in essence, referring to its main mode, namely the so-called Battle from 64, the only one that involves the comparison with other players randomly drawn from the servers.

It is not the only one present in the package, since by creating private rooms to play in the company of some acquaintance – or in any case together with selected people – the title also offers two types of Battle, Regular and Grand Prix, that those who have stripped the online Super Bomberman R for consoles should already know by heart. However, it is bizarre, even inexplicable, that Konami has in fact “hidden” these two alternatives from anyone else, for obvious reasons, they do not host any Stadia users on their friends list, effectively depriving them of even a small portion of experience.

Said this, Battaglia da 64 is precisely the soul and body of production, nothing but the official name of that “Bomberman Battle Royale” we were writing about earlier. Kicking off the dances is a matter of seconds: just select the Quick Clash option, wait for the software to gather sixty-four aspiring bomber connected simultaneously, choose your virtual alter ego and finally get on the track.

The mode is based on a set of mechanics roughly identical to that of the More traditional competitive bombers. For those few who do not know it is fought inside square grids strewn with blocks with the aim of sending rivals into orbit one after the other, thanks to the explosive power of bombs, acting cunning and exploiting the several bonuses that show up on the screen. On top of this simple scaffolding, then, they settle down the dynamics more specifically survival of this iteration, what makes the challenge engaging beyond all expectations.

Each game is a phased deathmatch which takes place between the edges of sixteen separate but adjacent arenas, each of which, at the beginning, welcomes four bombers among the sixty-four actually competing. Each quartet must face each other during a match that lasts one minute, after which all the gates that divide the various battle areas open instantly – and for a very few seconds. At this point, at the discretion of the individual players, it becomes possible to move to one of the nearby playgrounds, inevitably mixing with other bombers who survived the massacre.

Therefore, almost involuntarily, the choices made by the participants will determine the actual number of challengers present in each area. After that we leave with a new meeting, and so on until a single, unquestionable winner is elected. Although in words it may seem long-lasting, in reality the competition, as a whole, ends after a maximum of four to five minutes (unless they are neutralized prematurely); also because all the Bombers have a maximum of two life points each and, turn after turn, the software eliminates four arenas at a time until the start of the last round, which will finally take place within a single square.

Positioning yourself as close to the podium of each match basically serves to inflate the ego of the player through a level up system which, while not directly affecting the improvement of subsequent performances, allows, over the distance, to obtain new medals to show off in combat as well as to unlock countless elements for the customization of Bomber (new accessories, triumphal poses and so on).

That said, the Battle of 64 would work great even without these kinds of trappings. At bottom we are faced with a finished Bomberman, whose “fun factor”, however, is raised to the nth degree, never so tangible. The recipe is the same as always, made up of quick and precise actions, careful management of the power ups and care in positioning the avatar on the board; yet, in an extra large multiplayer setting, the experience turns into something highly hectic, changeable and memorable, fertile ground to give life to infinite endurance competitions in the name of an ever more palpable tension. We are not afraid of being proven wrong by stating that, pad in hand, one game leads to another, also thanks to a brilliant technical form whose flagship is a netcode which, if you have a good internet connection, is nothing short of granite.

A fuse that just went off

Thus, Super Bomberman R Online deserves the utmost consideration by at least any self-respecting lover of the franchise, and deserves it all the more in this specific period, for a whole series of reasons. The most superficial – but still important – is that until November 30 the title can be downloaded by all Pro subscribers for free and complete with the Premium Pack: an add-on that, after that date, will be sold to Stadia users at price around ten euros.

Incidentally, it’s about excellent content since, among other things, it adds fourteen characters to the roster of the eight “standard” Bombers. They are very particular fighters, inspired by the vast majority of Konami’s historical IPs, from Contra to Castlevania, passing through Gradius. Do not think, however, of a mere aesthetic characterization: each of them in fact possesses a peculiar ability that goes beyond the simple gesture of placing the bombs left and right.

For example, with the Pyramid Head of Silent Hill it is possible to launch a powerful attack that throws the opponent over the edges of the screen, at the cost, however, of walking in slow motion; opting for Naked Snake Bomber (Parody of the Big Boss of Metal Gear) instead you have the opportunity to become invisible for a few moments, so that you can act undisturbed. Relying on a particular gimmick is somehow equivalent to specializing, which is a nice way to add a bit of extra strategy – and a bit of spice – to a “free for all” formula that is already quite stimulating.

Trusting Super Bomberman R Online since these weeks of debut also means being able to count on a community of gamers that is proving to be sufficiently active and involved, so much so that to enter the matches we have never had to wait any longer. the minute of the clock.

Among the many, even the streamers seem inclined to show the qualities of the product, which is a good excuse to test the potential of the Google Stadia Crowd Play, a function that allows all owners of the game to join the sessions of any YouTuber has created a lobby and is broadcasting live on its channel. Now, it is clear that the current turmoil is not necessarily a sign of long-term success. Nonetheless, we hope that production, solid as it is, will not find itself shipwrecked prematurely: it would truly be a mortal sin.