Super Mario Bros. 35, Nintendo Switch analysis

This year we have, among others, two important birthdays; he Pac-Man 40th anniversary and the 35 from the video game Super Mario Bros. from NES, the legendary 8-bit cartridge. On the occasion of this anniversary, the great N has set its imagination in motion to offer consumers a ton of products to commemorate such a significant date.

One of them is Super Mario Bros. 35, a battle royale from the moustached plumber created by Arika, the same developer who brought us another covert gem called Tetris 99. And the surprising thing is that it works as well as the game of tetriminos does without losing the characteristic essence of the platforms from which it is based. A little gem for Nintendo Switch that we reveal here.

Fun with expiration

As you can imagine, Super Mario Bros. 35 is an online video game available only for subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online, as is the case with Tetris 99. However, in this title the maximum number of participants per game is reduced to 35 , the number that refers to the birthday of the original title. Another noticeable difference with respect to the block game is that Super Mario Bros. 35 has an expiration date; Specifically, it will no longer be available on the last day of March 2021, the same date as the availability of Super Mario 3D All-Stars at the Nintendo Digital Store. There is still another difference to review although this is even more palpable, and that is that Super Mario Bros. 35 is a platform video game with what this entails.

Now, are both Arika products so different? The truth is that not too much because they are both battle royale —All against all— where the time and the actions of our competitors are vital for the future of our games. And the formula of the creators of Tetris 99 applied to this title works of scandal.

The program, which has two main game modes, proposes us to participate in a pitched battle against 34 other players while we play the original NES Super Mario Bros. with slightly modified screens for the occasion. And how do you eat that? Easy. As we eliminate enemies from the screen we can send their “ghosts”To our rivals using various playing strategies. For example, you can add enemies to the players with the shortest time available, the one with the most coins, or counterattack those who keep sending you their enemies.

Along the way and as a mark of the saga, we collect coins that we can exchange for special items such as fire flowers, mushrooms or the invincibility star, which will make our relentless fight much less traumatic. Collecting coins is almost as or more important than eliminating enemies since any outside help is vital to keep us the last ones standing. Especially when the game is somewhat advanced —they tend to be very long—, it is possible that on our screen Goombas, Koopa Troops, Bowsers and even Hammer Brothers are everywhere.

If you die, you are disqualified from the fight, although you receive experience with which you can level up our profile. At the same time and at that moment, the video game will count the actions you have done during the last game in order to check if we have advanced in the daily missions that the title asks us.

The second game mode is called Special Battle and it offers us temporary events where the premise is the same but with changes in the game. For example, that all screens are the same or have the same theme. Beyond these two modes there is another called Training in which you can practice the different levels of Super Mario Bros. without the pressure of more players or time against you. Of course, you can only use the levels that you have unlocked in the main mode. That is, if you have reached world 2-2, you can practice up to that screen.

The old with the new

Little can be asked of a free title, so fun and as a tribute to a classic in the history of video games. The screens are not only the originals —with certain changes— but they respect the graphics 100%. Only new and current material has been used for the interface itself and the gameplay is the same as 35 years ago, that of Super Mario Bros.. The only downside and this is almost a thought aloud, is that the JoyCon is not prepared for this type of video game. There is no common crosshead like the one required by this type of 2D game and analog is not very comfortable for the situation. The need for another type of control knob with a good crosshead becomes apparent after a short time of play, for example, the Hori Joycon.

With music it happens as with the visual section, nothing to object. The classic melodies of the original, some remixes for the occasion and all sorts of iconic effects from the saga that will make you smile.

Is translated into Spanish although there is little fabric to cut and what there is is perfectly understood. It does not have a story mode or much more than both game modes practically the same but still fun is a while.

CONCLUSION Super Mario Bros. 35 should have come to stay but, for now, it seems that it will not be like that, at least we can enjoy it until the end of March 2021. It is surprising how a genre called battle royale or all against all is so good taken to a saga of platforms like Super Mario Bros. and how addictive it is. No matter how many times you have passed the original, this is another world that is worth trying. One more turn of the screw to the genre that Mario stars in, which makes him feel that neither painted, although, since we are here, it would not hurt if they had added some more game mode …

THE BEST Addictive like few others.

A tribute to the height.

A great twist on the original rig. WORST Two game modes and both are very similar to each other.

With an expiration date … and fairly close to launch.