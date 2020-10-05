Super Mario Bros 35: Nintendo’s Battle Royale review

Often the best gifts are the totally unexpected ones. We will therefore apologize for the widely predicted Super Mario 3D All-Stars (while we’re at it, on Everyeye.it you will find the review of Super Mario 3D All-Stars) and Super Mario 3D World for Switch if, among the surprises created by Nintendo to celebrate the mustachioed plumber’s thirty-fifth birthday was mostly the announcement of Super Mario Bros. 35 to pique our interest (together with the very original Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit).

A genuine curiosity, deriving from the fact that the game, once again entrusted to the care of the Arika team, would have followed the same, electrifying formula of the now famous Tetris 99, the battle royale that in 2019 drove all subscribers of the Nintendo Switch online service crazy (by the way, recover our review of Tetris 99). And a well-rewarded interest, because now that this new “Mariesque” experiment is finally in our hands, we just can’t put down the controller.

Until the last Mario

For anyone familiar with the mechanism behind Tetris 99, these introductory lines might perhaps sound superfluous; for all the others, however, it seems useful to explain in two words what this Super Mario Bros. 35 is. Experience consists of real-time confrontation between thirty-five strangers networked simultaneously, ready to battle it out by playing the first, historic Super Mario Bros. for NES.

This means that each match takes place within as many separate playing fields, each of which hosts the personal run of a single participant. The challenge, at its core, is the same that we have all internalized in over three decades of pad-in-hand activity: it runs from left to right up to the flag that leads to the next level, calculating the jumps to the millimeter, collecting power-ups and coins, making their way between Bowser and his henchmen, all without neglecting the countdown that separates us from the game over.

Each player must mainly look after himself, but keeping in mind that his in-game behavior will also have repercussions on the run of some other contenders. The mechanic that directly affects the progress of others concerns the killing of the enemy monsters: getting rid of them is equivalent not only to adding precious seconds to one’s countdown, but also to throwing each neutralized creature into the game of one or more rivals still alive, which each The challenger can designate according to or very specific criteria – hit those ahead, counterattack, even select a target manually – or completely random.

The accumulation of gold coins also plays a very important role, since by owning twenty of them you have the opportunity to exchange them, at any moment of the race, with a random object between a Super mushroom, a Fire flower, a Super star. and a POW Block (the latter eliminates all the villains on stage in one fell swoop). Needless to say, an assist that can often prove to be substantial in a competition where, as per battle royale practice, “only one will remain”.

Super Mario Bros. 35’s offering consists of two options, Challenge 35 and Special Challenge. There is little to say about the second, as it proposes types of matches in which the competitors are confronted with a structurally common progression as well as under the same starting conditions; rules which, before changing, remain in force for a limited number of days.

As for Challenge to 35, all the players start from the usual World 1-1, after which the scenarios begin to alternate in an absolutely non-canonical way, mostly unpredictable and different for each single survivor. The pool of levels that could reveal themselves in each match is never inclusive of all thirty-two locations of the traditional Mario Bros., but varies according to the settings that all the competitors have indicated as “favorites” before the dances begin.

This peculiar system of preferences is initially held in check by the scarce range of selectable stages, which however gradually expands, from game to game, unlocking settings and worlds that the game tends to deny until you are lucky enough to “find” them. in the race – because chosen by other participants – and complete them at least once.

There limited scenographic richness of the first sessions is perhaps the only thing about Super Mario Bros. 35 that could make you turn up your nose, together with the fact that all the dynamics that we have tried to summarize so far, in fact, are not in any way explained by the software, nor through a tutorial , nor through written instructions.

A lack of clarity that Nintendo and Arika, for reasons unknown to us, carry with them from the time of the debut of Tetris 99, which however we are willing to forgive in front of the other extraordinary qualities of production.

The plumber’s move

What you have read so far could lead you to believe that Super Mario Bros. 35 is entirely based on a recipe where fate dictates the law. Not so, although the non-linear alternation of levels inevitably brings that with it a bit of randomness which all in all, in a competition of this kind, did not seem to spoil us at all. On the other hand, it is really difficult to think of being able to beat the entire competition, or at least to be able to get on the podium, without showing off not only good jumper skills, but also, unexpectedly, a remarkable aptitude for strategic thinking “on two feet”.

Step by step, experience asks you to to make decisions as sudden as seemingly insignificant, yet potentially crucial in the distance.

Will it be worthwhile to clean up monsters to exponentially raise the timer, or to collect many coins in view of possible critical phases, neglecting the clock for a few seconds? Would it be better to bombard opponents with hordes of banal Goombas, or throw a careful selection of the most annoying and tough beasts at them? Will it be worth it to rush towards the bar, with the risk of finding yourself in a new particularly difficult framework, or take the famous Warp Zone of the dungeons to know broadly what will happen when the curtain reopens? These are questions on which we are constantly questioned, to be evaluated each time with the utmost attention.

Sometimes thetactical element of Super Mario Bros. 35 comes forward to such an extent that even some of the conventions – and beliefs – regarding the way to approach the 85 masterpiece are unhinged. To give an example, there will not be rare occasions when little ones, vulnerable but pardoned by the provisional invincibility of a Star, will happen to want to give up the usual, galvanizing “stellar” run-up to take a block “?” and catch the fungus inside, so as to be able to count on a less ephemeral protection, much more useful when it comes to grit your teeth and resist.

It is something that in some ways has the miraculous, since without debasing the platform essence of the original in the least, it provides a more modern, even more perky version, which involves and entertains as much as the primeval form. An impossible mission, made possible by the strength of Super Mario Bros: one of the greatest classics of videogames, obviously not by chance (and in fact the success of the mustachioed mascot shows no signs of stopping, as indicated by the latest English sales rankings).