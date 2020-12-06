Super Nintendo World already has an opening date: this is the Super Mario theme park

It was supposed to have been inaugurated this year, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the opening of Super Nintendo World, the theme park based on the adventures of the popular video game character Super Mario, which was introduced in 2017 and now, four years later, it is about to premiere.

The Super Mario theme park will open its doors on February 4, 2021

This week Universal Studios Japan has revealed the park’s official opening date, which will begin to receive visitors on February 4, and has released more images of what the site will be like and the attractions it will house, even presenting an official video that only increases the expectation and desire to visit the park one day. You can see it here:

In reality, “Super Nintendo World” will not be a theme park as such, independent, but is a thematic area within the most important amusement park in Japan, “Universal Studios Japan”, which is located in the city of Osaka.

At first, it was speculated that it might be inaugurated coinciding with the Tokyo Olympic Games – delayed to summer 2021 – but finally, given that construction is already ready, “Super Nintendo World” will open earlier, Although with the mobility restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, it is mainly local citizens who, at first, those who can enjoy it.

Among its attractions – not all will be focused on the Mario universe, but there will also be references to other mythical Nintendo characters – is a Mario Kart kart track, how could it be otherwise.

The enclosure will be crowned by Bowser’s Castle and in all areas there will be mushrooms, frozen areas, pipes… and all the most recognizable elements of video games starring the popular plumber. Visitors will be able to put on a bracelet and overcome tests and challenges in the different scenarios created in the theme park.

