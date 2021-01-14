Super Nintendo World opening postponed again

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It should have been inaugurated last June 2020, coinciding with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but the Mario theme park, “Super Nintendo World” took longer than expected to be ready due to the coronavirus pandemic. After months of waiting, at the end of 2020 it was announced that it would open its doors on February 4.

The park is located in the city of Osaka, where a State of Emergency has been declared

However, it won’t be like that either. Universal Studios Japan, the great entertainment complex where “Super Nintendo World” will be located, in the city of Osaka, has indicated that the opening date is postponed again, since the country has declared a State of Emergency in 11 territories of the nation until, at least, February 7.

Osaka is in one of the areas affected by the State of Emergency. This exceptional situation will cause “Super Nintendo World” not to open its doors on the scheduled date. The owner company ensures that will communicate the new opening date as soon as possible, but it may take place within several weeks, once the State of Emergency is lifted.

The declaration of a State of Emergency made by the government of the nation does not imply the total confinement of the population in their homes and does not even force restaurants and shops to close before, but although the measures are not as harsh as in others countries, Universal Studios Japan considers that this is not the ideal time to open the park gates.

At the moment, and to the dismay of the fans, there is no confirmed date on the horizon. However, it seems that we won’t have to wait for the Olympics, also delayed and scheduled for next summer, to enjoy the attractions that “Super Nintendo World” will have, some of which can be seen in this video that Nintendo broadcast live at the end of December, with which you can start to whet your appetite:

.