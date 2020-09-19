Super offer from Amazon: Xiaomi Mi Band 4 on offer at 18 euros!

Tech News

By Brian Adam
Super Amazon’s offer on Xiaomi Mi Band 4. In fact, the Chinese company’s fitness bracelet can be purchased at a price that would be reductive to define advantageous: less than 20 euros, compared to the 34.99 euros imposed by the company last year.

In particular, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is available at 18.90 Euros, a price that we are sure will finish the available units in a few seconds since it is in effect the lowest ever achieved. At the time of writing, the device is regularly available for purchase, but we recommend placing your order quickly in case of interest.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 includes a 135 mAh battery able to guarantee an autonomy of 20 days with 2 hours of recharge, but it is also water resistant up to 5ATM, and is able to monitor various activities, as it can act as a step counter, calorie burned counter and distance. It also supports six training modes and is connectable to devices based on Android 4.4 and iOS 9 and above. The display is 0.95 inch color AMOLED with a resolution of 120×240 pixels.

The strap can also be replaced with a more colorful variant, which can be purchased directly on Amazon and Chinese stores.

