Supernovae can reveal new physics beyond the standard model

By Brian Adam
Supernovae can reveal new physics beyond the standard model
Supernovae Can Reveal New Physics Beyond The Standard Model

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Supernovae can reveal new physics beyond the standard model

A supernova, the explosion of a white dwarf or a very massive star can generate more light than a billion stars. They are associated with extreme physical conditions, much more intense than any known event in the Universe. Researchers have investigated the possibility that this event helps us move beyond the standard model.

For decades, astronomers have been trying to predict the explosion of a supernova, building theoretical and computational models to help them understand this fascinating cosmological event. In 1987, researchers were able to observe neutrinos produced by a supernova for the first time, and for a long time it was the only one. This observation was a remarkable measure of the cooling rate of the supernova remnant.

For decades, this single measure was seen as the limit that exotic particles in the cool the supernova. This landmark was known as “constraint for supernova cooling “, and has been used intensively to investigate possible extensions of https: /tech.everyeye.it/notizie/rubrica-scientifica-cos-e-modello-standard-della-fisica-295579.html”>standard model.

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute in Germany and Stanford University analyzed the role of muons, particles similar to electrons but with a larger mass and which could help cool the supernova remnant.

The community has recently begun to appreciate the role muons can play in supernovae and, as a result, little work has been done to understand how new particles would couple with muons, ” said William De Rocco, one of the researchers who worked on the study. “We realized that by running muon simulations in a supernova, we can place constraints on exotic couplings. This is how the project was born. ”

The Max Plack Institute team carried out a series of supernova simulations, including the effects of muons, and which take into account the most recent discoveries in supernova physics. These simulations led to the creation of the largest database of stellar explosions containing muons, which is now public and accessible by any astrophysicist in the world. In this way, De Rocco and the rest of the Stanford team used this library to calculate the rate of production of axions, hypothetical particles not yet detected.

Many detailed models of the complex processes in a supernova still allow us to use the 33-year-old neutrino measurement associated with supernova 1987A to understand new aspects of its subatomic phenomena, which are very difficult to replicate in the laboratory. explains Hans-Thomas Janka, of the Max Planck Institute. “William and Peter (from Stanford) reached out to my postdoc Robert Bolling and me with their idea, so we formed a group and joined forces during the COVID-19 lockdown. “

De Rocco, Janka and their colleagues have shown that supernovae can be a powerful laboratory to search a new physics of muons, something that has never been appreciated enough. Their work has already inspired other research groups to analyze physics beyond the standard model by studying muons in supernovae.

