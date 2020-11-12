Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Supply limitations for iPhone 12 Pro Max

By Brian Adam
0
0
Iosmac.es Apple Store Coronavirus Tim Cook 00.jpg
Iosmac.es Apple Store Coronavirus Tim Cook 00.jpg

Must Read

Apple

Supply limitations for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Brian Adam - 0
We start the second week of the month of November, many insurance users will already be enjoying the most recent and powerful mobile of...
Read more
Latest news

Freeing up space on WhatsApp is easier than ever with its new tool

Abraham - 0
This is how the new tool works to free up space on WhatsApp To avoid having to open each file that you want to delete, WhatsApp...
Read more
Apple

Three reasons the iPhone 2021 is likely to outsell the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
The famous Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, released a new report today suggesting that future 2021 iPhone models are likely to outsell the iPhone 12. Kuo...
Read more
How to?

If you use Gmail on the iPhone it can now be your default manager with iOS 14

Brian Adam - 0
One of the features that iOS 14 brings with it for the iPhone and for the iPad (in this case iPadOS 14) is that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We start the second week of the month of November, many insurance users will already be enjoying the most recent and powerful mobile of the brand of the bitten apple, however, not all of us have that luck since it has been confirmed that there are supply limitations, in concrete, iPhone 12 Pro Max faces more supply constraints than iPhone 12 mini, affecting the chances of making one of these great teams as soon as possible.

Given this, according to official sources, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were officially uploaded to pre-order status yesterday, and it is estimated that the first orders reach customers on Friday, November 13. Since the activation of pre-orders, which began last Friday, the supply of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max have started to decline.

It should be mentioned that the iPhone 12 Pro Max faces more supply constraints than the iPhone 12 mini, which is why Apple mentions that shipping times it will be 7-10 days for many models, some users even have backorders up to 2-3 weeks. Of the iPhone 12 Pro Max it has been mentioned that it is the only one available for delivery on launch day and corresponds to the 512 GB.

The supply limitations and shipping times of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini

Pacific blue

128 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks
256 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks
512GB – Ships 7-10 business days

Silver

128GB – Ships 7-10 business days
256GB – Ships 7-10 business days
512GB – Nov 13

Graphite

128GB – Ships 7-10 business days
256GB – Ships 7-10 business days
512GB – Ships 7-10 business days

Gold

128 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks
256 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks
512GB – Ships 7-10 business days

On the other hand, it has been indicated that Most iPhone 12 mini variants are still available for launch day delivery in stores, the variants correspond to selected storage configurations in each color option.

Related Articles

Latest news

Freeing up space on WhatsApp is easier than ever with its new tool

Abraham - 0
This is how the new tool works to free up space on WhatsApp To avoid having to open each file that you want to delete, WhatsApp...
Read more
Apple

Three reasons the iPhone 2021 is likely to outsell the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
The famous Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, released a new report today suggesting that future 2021 iPhone models are likely to outsell the iPhone 12. Kuo...
Read more
How to?

If you use Gmail on the iPhone it can now be your default manager with iOS 14

Brian Adam - 0
One of the features that iOS 14 brings with it for the iPhone and for the iPad (in this case iPadOS 14) is that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©