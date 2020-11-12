Supply limitations for iPhone 12 Pro Max

We start the second week of the month of November, many insurance users will already be enjoying the most recent and powerful mobile of the brand of the bitten apple, however, not all of us have that luck since it has been confirmed that there are supply limitations, in concrete, iPhone 12 Pro Max faces more supply constraints than iPhone 12 mini, affecting the chances of making one of these great teams as soon as possible.

Given this, according to official sources, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were officially uploaded to pre-order status yesterday, and it is estimated that the first orders reach customers on Friday, November 13. Since the activation of pre-orders, which began last Friday, the supply of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max have started to decline.

It should be mentioned that the iPhone 12 Pro Max faces more supply constraints than the iPhone 12 mini, which is why Apple mentions that shipping times it will be 7-10 days for many models, some users even have backorders up to 2-3 weeks. Of the iPhone 12 Pro Max it has been mentioned that it is the only one available for delivery on launch day and corresponds to the 512 GB.

The supply limitations and shipping times of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini

Pacific blue

128 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks

256 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks

512GB – Ships 7-10 business days

Silver

128GB – Ships 7-10 business days

256GB – Ships 7-10 business days

512GB – Nov 13

Graphite

128GB – Ships 7-10 business days

256GB – Ships 7-10 business days

512GB – Ships 7-10 business days

Gold

128 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks

256 GB – Shipping in 2 to 3 weeks

512GB – Ships 7-10 business days

On the other hand, it has been indicated that Most iPhone 12 mini variants are still available for launch day delivery in stores, the variants correspond to selected storage configurations in each color option.