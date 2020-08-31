Support sought for an alleged petition that would attract further EU funding for the Gaeltacht

The EU is petitioning for the introduction of new European legislation recognizing specific regions according to linguistic circumstances.

An online petition has been launched to identify regions across Europe with distinct cultural and linguistic characteristics, such as the Gaeltacht areas. According to the petition, additional funding would be available from the European Union for these areas.

Conradh na Gaeilge is supporting the petition as a way of gaining more support for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

The petition is on the website of the European Citizens’ Initiative, which gives EU citizens the opportunity to urge the European Commission to propose new laws.

According to the petition, a policy would be introduced to protect and fund regions with different national, ethnic, cultural, religious or linguistic characteristics from the surrounding regions.

The petition has already been signed by over a million people across Europe but needs to be signed by a number of people from seven member states. At present, this number has been reached in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia but the other countries require a large number of signatures before the rule can be complied with.

A total of 8,250 signatures are required for Ireland and the petition has been signed by almost a thousand people from this country to date.

Róisín Ní Mhaoláin, Communications Executive with Conradh na Gaeilge, said that there would be an opportunity for development for the Gaeltacht if this policy were to succeed.

“The basis of this petition is the introduction of new legislation in Europe to identify specific regions for linguistic reasons. In the case of Ireland, the Gaeltacht areas would be identified and funded through these various funding pots.

“Working with the other groups and ELEN, there are good opportunities here to attract more funding towards the Irish language and the Gaeltacht. Just over 8,000 signatures from Irish citizens will be needed to take this campaign to the next level. ”