Supreme Court of Facebook will analyze sensitive content on its social platforms

Supreme Court of Facebook will analyze more than 20 thousand cases about sensitive content on their social platforms.

The term “supreme court” has probably caught your eye. Indeed, Facebook has a kind of independent Supervisory Board in charge of deciding what types of content are allowed on the social network.

This supervisory team includes agents outside Zuckerberg’s company, such as Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman, Australian researcher Nicolas Suzor, digital rights defender Nighat Dad, among others.

Supreme Court prioritizes cases with worldwide impact

Until now, Facebook’s supreme court will give higher priority to those cases with the highest global incidence. Among those that stand out groups that incite hatred, information channels about COVID-19, terrorism and nudity. Zuckerberg’s company will address these issues more rigorously.

The independent Board could help Facebook analyze some of the situations for which it has been heavily criticized by the United States. Beyond the violation of privacy of which it is pointed out, for having an algorithm that encourages people to join hate groups.

The court highlights appeals on cases related to nudity and hate speech. For example, an image was shared on Instagram that showed a woman’s breasts, although this photo violates Facebook policies, it is something symbolic. The photo was released as a way to raise awareness for the prevention of breast cancer. For its part, Facebook must respond to these cases in a period of no more than 90 days.

Similarly, the board has stated that it is open to receiving criticism and suggestions, in order to be able to make correct decisions based on the experiences of users. Will you find that balance between free speech and limitations by Facebook?

