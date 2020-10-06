Latest newsTech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsSmart Gadgets

Surface Mobile mouse ready in colors to match the renewed Surface Go 2

By Abraham
Abraham

With the launch of the Surface Go, back in July 2018 , Microsoft announced that it would arrive accompanied by a basic complement for many such as a wireless mouse. It was the Surface Mobile Mouse , a mouse that came with the Surface Go in color .

Now we have seen the new Surface Go 2 and Microsoft has not wanted to leave aside the possibility that its new affordable computer has a mouse to match. So the Surface Mobile Mouse, if it could already be found in platinum, burgundy, cobalt blue, will now be available in new shades .

 Two new colors

Microsoft has announced that two new colors will arrive for the Surface Mobile Mouse to accompany the finishes that we can find on the covers of the Surface Go 2. The renewed mouse will arrive in Ice Blue and Poppy Red colors .

Beyond the color we will not see changes in what are the specifications of the Surface Mobile Mouse. It still boasts a weight of 78 grams which includes the two AAA batteries.

It continues to have Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy connectivity and Microsoft’s BlueTrack technology, with which it achieves up to 4000 frames per second and a tracking speed of up to 30 inches per second. It includes 4 buttons : left button, right button, wheel button and power button that also serves as a link for pairing when using a long press.

In Spain, the new mouse is not available. Here the Surface Go 2 wouldn’t launch until May 12. Where it can be reserved is in the Microsoft Store in the United States , where it can be found at a price of $ 34.99 .

