Surround sound on your PC: Activate Dolby Atmos in Windows 10

We use the computer to work or send emails but it is also common that we bet on increasingly larger and higher quality screens that allow us a totally immersive experience a in games or if we decide to watch movies online. But if we want a perfect image to also be accompanied by quality audio, Windows allows us to activate spatial and surround sound that places the audio around us so that we feel inside the scene. If you want, you can activate Dolby Atmos in Windows 10 and we explain how you can do it.

4K displays they are frequent but accompanying them with a good quality sound, enveloping, helps us to achieve a better experience. Or simply if we are going to play any video game on our computer and we have good headphones that we want to accompany with a sound to match. In this case, use Dolby Atmos It is a highly recommended option from Windows.

What is Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology that arrived in 2012 and today it is compatible with a large number of streaming video services to watch movies or series but also with formats like DVD or with video game titles. Dolby Atmos uses three-dimensional sound by mixing classic sound channels like 5.1 or 7.1, for example, and achieving a 360-degree audio experience.

Dolby Atmos, like DTS: X relies on twelve speakers with 7.1.4 distribution distributed throughout the room: seven speakers that function as satellites, a subwoofer speaker, and four ceiling speakers (or two, in some cases). This allows the sound to be fully immersive when watching a movie or when playing games. In the case of Dolby Atmos for Windows 10 we get surround sound that will allow us to have a home cinema at home with great quality.

Dolby Atmos with Windows 10

Go to the lower corner of your computer, in the task bar. In the menu where you will usually find the sound options, right-click on the speaker. You will see a pop-up window appear with different options. Among them, we see that there is “Spatial Sound”. Tap on it and there will be three options:

Windows Sonic for Headphones

Dolby Access

DTS Sound Unbound

What Windows Sonic allows us is to achieve spatial sound when we use headphones. Surround sound with stereo headphones. For its part, Dolby Atmos with Dolby Access It is useful for headphones but also for the home theater if you have speakers prepared for it. To watch movies or to play games.

We explain how to use it step by step and what we must install and configure to have it.

Dolby Access

In order to have Dolby Atmos in Windows 10 and once you have followed the previous steps, we will need the Dolby Access application.

Go to the taskbar

Right click on the sound icon

Open the Spatial Sound section

Tap on Dolby Access

It will automatically take you to the Microsoft Store

We will have to download the Dolby Access app. It is a paid application that you can download from the Microsoft Store but that has a free period of 30 days If you want to see if you are convinced to use Dolby Atmos in Windows 10. You do not have to add any payment method to be able to do the test.

Download and follow the steps to install Dolby Access on Windows and tap “Start” to start setting up surround sound on your computer.

Now you will have to configure your headphones

Connect them to the computer

Tap on “Continue”

Choose the audio source you want to use

It is ready and configured

Once it is activated, your computer will already work with Dolby Atmos for Windows 10. When your free trial ends, you will have to pay to use Dolby Access to continue taking advantage of these benefits and this type of sound.

DTS Sound Unbound

You may also see on your computer that you can use DTS Sound Unbound. DTS was born in the 1990s, Digital Theathre System, as Dolby’s main rival for surround audio technology at home or in the theater. For more than thirty years, it is also a multichannel audio format although with some differences, such as a more precise spatial sound or the possibility of encoding the sound with a higher bitrate in DTS: X than what we get with Dolby Atmos. Despite the differences between the two technologies, they both do the same thing: achieve higher quality surround sound for any content.

Tap on the right button on the audio icon and will redirect you to the Microsoft Store. Once here, tap on “Get” DTS Sound Unbound to start using it and on Install once you have downloaded it, to start using it.

When you touch “Start” a new window will open where you will see the DTS Sound Unbound functions. As in the case of using Dolby Atmos in Windows 10, here we will also have to pay, although with the option to try for 14 days at no cost. It has a price of 9.99 euros in the case that you want to use the DTS surround codec to play DTS content on your computer that is compatible. You can play it from your headphones or your speakers.

You also have the option to buy DTS Headphone: X for 19.99 euros, which is a technology designed for games. As the program itself promises, you can have a “precise, realistic and immersive sound panorama in any pair of headphones” in video games like Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Gor Honor, Final Fantasy XV, for example.

Choose the one you want and touch about “Schedule Free”. It will ask you to confirm your Microsoft account password and you will start the 14-day trial without the need to include any credit card.

Windows Sonic

You can also activate Windows Sonic if you are going to use a headsets and you are looking for a spatial sound. In this case, you do not have to activate any type of payment application or subscription period, so it is a very interesting alternative if you are looking for spatial sound compatible with many games, for a totally immersive experience.

To activate it you simply have to follow a few quick steps:

Go to the taskbar

Look for the speaker icon

Right click

Tap on the option “Spatial sound”

Choose “Windows Sonic for Headphones”

This is how you will have activated it. It is a free option to the special sound that we can use in Windows 10 but also in Microsoft consoles, such as Xbox One.