Survey reveals that only 13% of organizations comply with their data strategy

A poll carried out by researchers in the technology area of ​​MIT Technology Review Insights and Databricks has revealed that only 13% of organizations comply with their data strategy. To come up with these results, the team surveyed 351 executives from companies with high annual revenues (over a million dollars).

McDonald’s, L’Oréal, CVS Health are some of the companies that are part of this small group of organizations that fulfill their data strategies. These companies presented excellent data management that allowed them to democratize information and “derive value from artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.” In this regard, the editor of the report Francesca Fanshawe expressed:

“Data management is very complex and can be a real challenge for organizations. But creating the right architecture is the first step in a great business transformation. “

Respondents favored open source adoption

The report also indicates that part of the respondents favored the adoption of “open source standards and formats”. Similarly, 55% of technology executives reported the lack of a “central place to store and discover machine learning models.”

Of this percentage, 50% indicated that they were analyzing and implementing new IT tools based on the cloud service. Obviously, these companies are opting for other storage alternatives that allow them to further explore the area of ​​artificial intelligence and everything that it involves.

The survey has made it clear that large organizations need to adopt and exploit the benefits that cloud services offer. According to research, this will help companies improve data management. As well as optimizing data analysis and machine learning, and the use of all types of business data.

“There are many models that a business can adopt, but ultimately the goal should be to create a data architecture that is simple, flexible, and well governed,” said Fanshawe.

