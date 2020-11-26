Swair, a tool to manage your business workflow

Productivity is a factor that we always need to optimize in each of us in order to obtain fast and accurate results. For this, it is necessary to analyze the way in which we are carrying out our activities and find areas for improvement. However, we have a good starting point in our way of managing the workflow we receive and therefore, we will present you a very useful service.

Its name is Swair and it is a tool that seeks to improve our productivity by helping us better manage all the processes we occupy.

Improve your productivity by properly managing workflow

The workflow is nothing more than the steps we follow to finish a certain task. For example, if you dedicate yourself to creating web pages, your work may begin with a request, follow with a proposal and end with the product ready and a payment process. What Swair does in this case is to serve as a framework to fulfill all these steps in a correct and organized way. To do this, it provides different tools that will help us make everything easier.

To start working with Swair, you will first have to sign up for the service with your email or Google account. Once inside, you can start creating boards for each project and this is where Swair begins to help. In each board we will have the possibility to add tasks on cards very similar to Trello, organized under the Kanban method.

Additionally, the service has a space to share files, something extremely useful to share results and samples. To support communication, it has a chat box where you can talk directly with your client. It should be noted that Swair can be used for free with the possibility of creating up to 3 boards. However, to manage payments via Stripe, you must be subscribed to the premium plan.

Swair is an excellent tool to establish a framework in the activities of any type of business. If you are looking for a way to manage your workflow correctly and establish correct communication with your clients, do not hesitate to try it.

To visit Swair, follow this link.

