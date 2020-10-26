SwiftKey will allow Android clipboard synchronization with Windows 10, already in testing

Android and Windows mobiles will be more united with the new function that Microsoft prepares for its SwiftKey keyboard: said keyboard is testing the synchronization of the mobile clipboard with the computer. In this way, it would be enough to copy any text on Android and have it automatically available in Windows 10.

The clipboard shared between mobile and computer is extremely practical for those who use both devices for work and / or leisure, Google has already introduced this option in its Chrome browser. The idea is copy a web address and make it appear for pasting into the desktop browser, just like any other text. Now, what if you wanted a clipboard sync built into Windows 10? Well, this is what Microsoft proposes with the new function of its SwiftKey keyboard.

Cloud sync between Android and Windows 10

Triggering clipboard sync in SwiftKey. Image by Alessandro Paluzzi

Microsoft acquired SwiftKey keeping its development more or less independent, although little by little it was integrating its own services on the keyboard. The Microsoft translator, access from the company account or the keyboard name itself, which in May renamed ‘Microsoft SwiftKey’. It is clear that the company makes a remarkable profit from the application, not in vain did it pay 250 million dollars for it. And the good thing is that it has continued to evolve in a very favorable way.

As WinFuture.de has highlighted, Microsoft is testing Android clipboard sync with windows 10 using the SwiftKey keyboard as a bridge. This would enable a wireless copy / paste way that would deliver everything copied from the mobile to the computer, from texts to URLs. In addition, this functionality would be activated in the reverse direction since SwiftKey would have the copied on the computer, all without installing apps (apart from SwiftKey on Android) and without the need to open ‘Your Phone’ in Windows 10.

As discovered Alessando Paluzzi, SwiftKey Beta already has clipboard synchronization integrated in the Android beta, although it is not active. Activating it on the keyboard would allow synchronization between Android and Windows 10, in both directions. To do this, the option would have to be activated in Swiftkey and also in the destination computer.

Samsung Galaxy phones have clipboard synchronization exclusively. When Microsoft releases the option on SwiftKey it will make it universal

Until now only Samsung mobiles had the clipboard shared with Windows 10, an exclusive that would be nearing completion. We do not know when you will receive SwiftKey sync. Although, according to Alessandro’s captures, it shouldn’t take too long.

Via | WinFuture.de