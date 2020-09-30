Swiss referendum strengthens the EU’s strong hand with London

The Swiss have chosen to prioritize economic stability. By rejecting a proposal to curb migration from the EU, they avoid a confrontation with their biggest trading partner. Brussels has shown that a heavy hand can sway even the most reluctant partners.

About 62% of voters on Sunday rejected ending the free movement of people between Switzerland and the EU, reversing a 2014 vote that supported introducing quotas for the bloc’s workers. That protects, according to the Economiesuisse employer, 13,000 million euros a year. And it allows the government to resume talks around an agreement to simplify its relationship with the bloc and expand its access to the EU market.

Bern had tried to negotiate some exceptions to the principle of free movement to protect local wages, but the European Commission firmly binds any agreement to the free movement of its citizens. In a show of force, the EU Executive in July 2019 stripped the Zurich stock market of its recognition, effectively prohibiting EU investors from buying and selling on the Swiss Stock Exchanges.

Covid has prompted voters to focus on broader economic priorities. The approval of the anti-migration proposal would have forced Bern to abandon six bilateral agreements with the EU linked to free movement. Among them, a pact on technical standards that allows Swiss companies to sell many certified products in the EU without the need for further paperwork or testing. The lack of reciprocity in this and other areas could have affected Swiss trade with the EU, the destination of more than half of its exports.

The outbreak of Swiss pragmatism certainly owes much to London’s increasingly convoluted attempts to execute Brexit. More than four years after the referendum, London is still struggling to get around the economic and legal trade-offs, and can still get out without a trade deal. The Swiss have chosen a less conflictual route. In Brussels it will be taken as a signal to stand firm.

