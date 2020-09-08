Editor's PickTech NewsReviewsScience

Swords, spears and other relics discovered in an Iron Age Poland cemetery

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Swords, spears and other relics discovered in an Iron Age Poland cemetery

The earth beneath our feet can be a great treasure for those who know how to seek. Archaeologists from the University of Krakow’s Institute of Archeology, in fact, think they have found a site that can be associated with culture of Przeworsk, an Iron Age society which dates from the 3rd century BC to the 5th century AD, in Poland.

In detail, experts uncovered spear points, clothes fasteners, iron needles and a sword while excavating a cemetery site in Bejsce, Poland. The decline of the culture in question at the end of the fifth century coincides with the invasion of the Huns. Other factors may also have included: such as the social crisis that occurred following the collapse of the Roman world.

Objects discovered they are heavily damaged and located on agricultural land around the village of Bejsce. Despite the level of disturbance due to agricultural activity, archaeologists were able to unearth a perfectly preserved one-edged weapon. This was due to the funeral practices of one cremation burial that protected the iron of the sword from progressive corrosion.

Other military items found include spearheads which, according to contemporary accounts, were the favorite weapons of the tribes inhabiting the Vistula River areas during the time. Archaeologists also discovered several female burials containing clasps used to secure clothing and other weaving-related objects.

