SyntaxMeets, a collaborative room for team programming

At this time we can count on very interesting teamwork alternatives, such as the possibility of working together on the same document. This provides the possibility to streamline the process, keep track of the progress of your colleagues and maintain communication. Best of all, it is a possibility that has spread to other areas such as programming. Therefore, below we will present you an option where you can create a room and program as a team.

Its name is SyntaxMeets and it is a collaborative work alternative where developers can program as a team.

Create a room, invite your team and start scheduling

Syntax Meets Home Page

Syntax Meets Home Page

Software development projects are usually made up of groups of programmers, each one dedicated to a specific area. This means that at some point the work of each one will intersect or join, so it is worth keeping it always in sight. In this sense, SyntaxMeets combines collaborative work with online meetings that are being highly requested.

In this way, we have a service where all you have to do is create a room and invite your team to start programming.

SyntaxMeets workspace

The process of using SyntaxMeets is really simple and does not require payments or registration processes. In that sense, once inside the web page you will receive two buttons: one to join an existing room and another to create it. To create the room, you just have to give it a name and voila, you will immediately go to the work area.

The workspace consists of a code editor on the left side and a whiteboard on the right side. Additionally, it has a chat box that will allow you to maintain contact with the team. As for the supported languages, the service facilitates working with dozens of them such as JAVA, Python, SQL and even COBOL.

If you have an ongoing programming project and want to implement remote and teamwork, don’t hesitate to give SyntaxMeets a try.

