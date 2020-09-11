Latest newsTop Stories

Syrian YouTuber spends Rs 25 million on child sex announcement

By Brian Adam
0
12
Syrian YouTuber has spent 95 95,000 announcing the sex of its child on the Burj Khalifa. Photo: File
Syrian Youtuber Spends Rs 25 Million On Child Sex Announcement

Must Read

Tech News

Apple plans its future: we start talking about Tim Cook’s successor

Brian Adam - 0
While the attention of all users is directed towards the Apple event on September 15, the always well-informed Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has published...
Read more
Android

The design of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is filtered in detail

Brian Adam - 0
A few weeks ago, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, the long-awaited renewal of the Mi 9T Pro, which ended up convincing so...
Read more
Tech News

Vinyl sales exceed CDs in the US: first time in 34 years!

Brian Adam - 0
The return to vintage we talked about last year on these pages was not a passing trend. As announced by the Recording Industry...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

There is already a release date and prices for the new Xbox Series X and S

Brian Adam - 0
It was only a few hours ago when Microsoft decided to make public the few details that were missing to transcend its main...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Syrian YouTuber has spent 95 95,000 announcing the sex of its child on the Burj Khalifa. Photo: File

Dubai: The famous YouTuber couple revealed the sex of their second child on the tallest building in Dubai on which Rs. 23 million has been paid in Pakistani rupees.

Anas and Asala Marwa are Canadian-born Syrian YouTubers currently based in Dubai. The couple’s first child is their daughter, but Asla hid the sex of her second child after she became pregnant, and the announcement was made in a ten-second display on Dubai’s tallest building, for which a hefty sum has been spent.

Asala is currently popular on YouTube and she and her husband are known for vlogs and pranks on YouTube. On the other hand, he has 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube and millions of fans on Instagram. That’s why this couple is earning a lot of money.

That’s why he announced the sex of his child on the back of the 828-meter-high Burj Khalifa, in which the first countdown began and when it was zero, it was written in English, ‘This is a boy.’ Her video has been uploaded on YouTube which has been viewed by millions of people.

It costs a lot of money to show any promotional material on the Burj Khalifa and the couple has paid 95 95,000, which means that Rs 23 million has been spent for just a ten-second display. Many users have congratulated the couple on this.

However, some YouTube users have strongly criticized it. Some people have described it as a ploy of the rich. Another user said that people in Syria are in dire straits and instead of helping them, money is being spent on useless activities.

Another user said that Syrians are starving. They need medical help, milk, and food, while a Syrian has spent more than a million dollars revealing the sex of his child.

Related Articles

Top Stories

In 50 years, world wildlife has declined by 68%, the WWF said

Brian Adam - 0
Geneva: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in a recent report has the sad news that the wildlife on the planet has decreased...
Read more
Top Stories

A 6-story underground city in Turkey with a population of 20,000

Brian Adam - 0
Istanbul: The Turkish province of Nowshera is famous for its archeological sites, but its Derenkyu district is unique in that it has a vast...
Read more
Top Stories

These animal forms are made of radish and cucumber

Brian Adam - 0
Tokyo: The Japanese artist has designed radishes and cucumbers in such a way that they have created animal-shaped dishes that amaze the viewer. The...
Read more
Top Stories

This giant digital camera can take pictures of 3,200 megapixels

Brian Adam - 0
Stanford: Experts at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Complex (SLAC) in the United States have developed a giant digital camera that can capture images of...
Read more
Top Stories

Become a factory owner by participating in the prize competition

Brian Adam - 0
Florida: The head of the Jelly Bailey Company has announced a prize competition on his retirement in which you can find hidden treasures while...
Read more
Top Stories

‘Chameleon’ satellite ready for new work in minutes

Brian Adam - 0
Austin, Texas: Hundreds of thousands of satellites are currently in orbit. But their circuit cannot be changed and no new work can be...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©