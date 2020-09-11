Syrian Youtuber Spends Rs 25 Million On Child Sex Announcement

Dubai: The famous YouTuber couple revealed the sex of their second child on the tallest building in Dubai on which Rs. 23 million has been paid in Pakistani rupees.

Anas and Asala Marwa are Canadian-born Syrian YouTubers currently based in Dubai. The couple’s first child is their daughter, but Asla hid the sex of her second child after she became pregnant, and the announcement was made in a ten-second display on Dubai’s tallest building, for which a hefty sum has been spent.

Asala is currently popular on YouTube and she and her husband are known for vlogs and pranks on YouTube. On the other hand, he has 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube and millions of fans on Instagram. That’s why this couple is earning a lot of money.

That’s why he announced the sex of his child on the back of the 828-meter-high Burj Khalifa, in which the first countdown began and when it was zero, it was written in English, ‘This is a boy.’ Her video has been uploaded on YouTube which has been viewed by millions of people.

It costs a lot of money to show any promotional material on the Burj Khalifa and the couple has paid 95 95,000, which means that Rs 23 million has been spent for just a ten-second display. Many users have congratulated the couple on this.

However, some YouTube users have strongly criticized it. Some people have described it as a ploy of the rich. Another user said that people in Syria are in dire straits and instead of helping them, money is being spent on useless activities.

Another user said that Syrians are starving. They need medical help, milk, and food, while a Syrian has spent more than a million dollars revealing the sex of his child.