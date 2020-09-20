Tablet or eBook? Tips for choosing the best option this summer

The routine that we maintain throughout the year is one of the main obstacles to keeping up to date with all the books that we want to read. Well it’s true that With the pandemic and the measures of confinement, some people have been able to escape by advancing many of the readings of the holidays, but now that it’s time to pack, let’s see which of the two platforms are the ones that best suit your needs.

Both tablets and eBooks are the best alternatives we have to read, since they are the ones that still respect the format of the paper book, by page size and ease of taking them everywhere thanks to their size. It is true that on the screen of our smartphone we can also do it, but that feeling of holding the pages of a book when we lie next to the beach, can only be achieved with one of these two devices.

Tablets: they are valid for everything

That is the main advantage of tablets that are around 7-8 inches of screen, such as Apple iPad Mini, which is the closest thing to holding a paperback in your hands since they have the advantage that it is possible to read thanks to many different platforms. This is its main advantage, in a single place we can enjoy the purchases we have in the Amazon Kindle store, or the Nubico flat rate, and even the own solution that exists in iPadOS which is Books.

Tablets for the summer. Unsplash

If your tablet is Android (or iPadOS), also the Google store has books that we can buy in the Play Store, so all possible reading sources that you can imagine are covered, including files that we can always download from some online stores of certain publishers, and that will be possible to send via email. Obviously, in addition to reading, tablets will serve you for many other tasks, so when choosing whether to buy one of these, or an eBook, it will be mandatory to calibrate to what extent we need to surf the Internet, listen to music, watch movies, series or live TV.

A point against? Well, a very obvious one that is difficulty reading the screen when we are in the scorching summer sun. In bright conditions, these devices have a very difficult time, and we worse, to read with total clarity on the screen since, as much as we lower the brightness to a minimum, the reflections will make it impossible for us to focus on the book.

eBook: just to read

Now, do not think that after what has been said about tablets, e-book readers have lost everything. Not at all. These are devices that are very focused on offering us the best possible experience when reading books, both in bright conditions, where it is a delight to enjoy them thanks to electronic ink, as well as in low light conditions, due to the backlight that most models on the market bring.

Kindle Oasis, one of the most complete eBooks on the market. Unsplash

These readers are light, thin, many resist water splashes and even immersion and they have enough memory to store all the titles that we are going to read in the next ten years. Now, depending on the model we buy we will have access only to the library that Amazon sells in its Kindle store, or to those published by Nubico, the Google Play Store, etc.

At this point, the devices that Amazon makes are the ones that work best but limit their use to the contents of their platform, which is a major impediment, unless you are one of those who only buys their digital readings there. There are other alternatives to those Amazon Kindle, from many brands that prefer to trust a specific Android version that allows the installation of all kinds of apps, so they are always a good alternative.