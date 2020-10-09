We are increasingly aware of the need to maintain good physical shape and take care of our health. This has meant that, in recent years, the number of people who wear a smart bracelet or watch has multiplied. In Europe, 6 percent of the population already wears one of these devices on their wrist according to a study this year. Huawei is one of the most active companies in this segment and has a wide catalog of products within its ecosystem . Recently, it has introduced its Huawei Watch Fit watch, which has a large number of health functionalities. And to make your training sessions more enjoyable, Huawei has launched its new Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones, which allow you to isolate yourself from the world while enjoying your music thanks to active noise cancellation.

Huawei Watch Fit, your training partner

If you are looking for a device that will accompany you all day, the Huawei Watch Fit is an excellent option. With a total weight of only 34 grams, you will hardly notice that you are wearing it on your wrist, and thanks to its impressive 10-day battery, you can use it at all hours. The Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64 ″ rectangular screen with minimal bezels around it, which you can customize with dozens of spheres to adapt its look to your style. When it comes to monitoring your fitness, the Huawei Watch Fit is unrivaled with its support for 96 training routines. In addition, it has integrated GPS, water resistance up to 50 meters, heart rate monitoring all day, detection of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and stress level control, among other functionalities. And if you need a little motivation and help to train, this watch offers 12 workouts and 44 demos with a virtual monitor that will show you how to do the exercises on the watch screen itself.



When it’s time to rest, the Huawei Watch Fit can accurately record and analyze the quality of your sleep, as well as give you tips to improve your rest. As important as wearing a device on your wrist is having an application that allows you to exploit all the information collected. Luckily, Huawei has a powerful platform called Huawei Health that monitors all the sports and health parameters collected by wearables. All the information collected by Huawei Watch Fit is recorded in the Huawei Health app, where you can see more detailed metrics, professional analysis and scientific guidance. This app is available for Android and iOS smartphones.



Enjoy your workouts more with Huawei FreeLace Pro and Huawei Music

There is nothing better to accompany a good training session than isolating yourself from the world and enjoying your music. Huawei has in its catalog with the magnificent Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones, which offer active noise cancellation through two microphones for superior isolation. In addition, for those times when you have to listen to what is happening around you, it offers a mode that lets in the ambient sound. Huawei has paid close attention to sound quality, and the new headphones offer deeper and more powerful bass thanks to a 14mm dynamic driver. And if you have to make calls, its three microphones take care of capturing your voice well to prevent unwanted noise from entering the call. Nor can we forget its battery, which offers 24 hours of playback (or 16 hours with active cancellation), and with just 5 minutes of charging it gets 5 hours of use.



And if you are looking to enjoy good music, the streaming service Huawei Music offers a huge catalog of songs. The service has recently been updated to offer new sound effects, among which Kirin stands out, which improves the audio on the brand’s devices in 24-bit quality, 3D surround for a more immersive sound, HiFi to restore sound, Mega bass to boost the bass and Choral to highlight the vocals.