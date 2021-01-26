Take notes on any LinkedIn profile or post with this extension

- Advertisement -

LinkedIn has become one of the main tools for the workplace and professional. On this platform we can start making contacts with colleagues and workers from other companies and even find employment. On the other hand, for companies, the platform serves as an excellent tool for recruitment processes. Therefore, we want to present you an ideal alternative for recruiters, which will allow them to take notes on LinkedIn.

It is an extension for Chrome called Private Notes for LinkedIn, which enables a space to make annotations on any profile.

Take notes on LinkedIn, the perfect complement for recruiters

The vast majority of human resources departments around the world base their operations on LinkedIn. This social network provides many facilities for this, starting with the fact that we all have our resumes there. So, recruiters just have to open the site and shop around for the profiles they need. At this point, the need to take notes is common and for this they must use tools outside of LinkedIn.

For this reason, the possibility offered by Private Notes for LinkedIn is so interesting, allowing you to take notes without interrupting the process. That is, if you are in front of a LinkedIn profile, you will not have to open another document to write down what you need.

To achieve this, Private Notes for LinkedIn enables a text field in each profile that only we can see. Additionally, it opens an extra space for notes in the platform’s chat. In this way, you will only have to go to the profile you want and click on the “Edit” button in the new section that you will see below the general information.

Every time you enter the LinkedIn profiles where you took notes, you can easily view and modify them. This is a tool that promises to improve recruiters’ productivity by providing a direct way to take notes.

To obtain the, follow this link.

