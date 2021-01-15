Take out the trash from your Windows system with SCleaner

- Advertisement -

From the first versions of Windows to today, users have had to deal with system maintenance. Windows by default usually generates a huge amount of residual files after prolonged use, which ends up slowing down the system. This makes it necessary for us to have mechanisms to clean Windows periodically. Therefore, we will present you an excellent tool for these cases.

Its name is SCleaner and it is an open source solution that will facilitate the elimination of junk files and general cleaning of Windows.

A tool to clean Windows safely

In general, there is a lot of suspicion with these applications aimed at maintaining the operating system. This is because solutions that were presented as reliable as CCleaner, ended up being a security problem. For this reason, it is necessary that we use open source apps for these purposes. This guarantees us that the action of your processes is transparent and that it will not represent a problem later.

The good news is that SCleaner complies with this feature and additionally, it is very solvent to clean Windows. Also, it is important to note that it is a completely free application.

When you run SCleaner, you will see that it is a fairly simple application. Its interface consists of a small window where it will be enough to select the elements that we want to clean. From there you can empty the recycle bin, the taskbar list, delete old links, the cache and also temporary files.

All you have to do is choose what you want to clean and then click on the “Scan” button. This will show the amount of elements that there are and to continue we must now click on “Clean”. This will start cleaning the system and at the end it will show us a message indicating it.

SCleaner is an application worth trying in order to easily keep any Windows system up and running.

For get It, follow this link.

.