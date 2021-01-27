Taking an afternoon nap improves our mental agility

- Advertisement -

Sleeping well is extremely important, so much so that it is considered the element most related to better mental health. But the afternoon nap would also seem to be of particular importance as, according to a recent study, it can be linked to better mental agility.

This was revealed by a team of Chinese researchers who, in the study published in General Psychiatry, explored this aspect in 2214 apparently healthy people aged at least 60 and residing in large cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Xian, of which 1534 took a normal afternoon nap. (defined as rest of at least five consecutive minutes but less than two hours, only after lunch) and 680 no. All participants underwent various health checks and cognitive assessments, including the Mini Mental State Exam to check for dementia or not.

Thanks to this test also known as MMSE, which includes analysis of visuospatial skills, working memory, attention skills, problem solving, position awareness and verbal fluency, it was possible to understand that those who take a nap after lunch show significant differences in all of these factors, even if the cause is unknown. Among the elements not considered there is also the duration of naps, although it can prove to be a fundamental fact.

Therefore, being a simple study to observe this correlation, we can expect other analyzes in the future deeper into the actual cause of this particular link. Meanwhile, in January, another research showed that using the smartphone before bed can worsen the quality of sleep and cause problems for our mental health.