‘Talented broadcaster who understood how to tell the story of her community’ – communications award to be presented to Áine Ní Churráin

The Oireachtas Communications Award is to be presented this year to Áine Ní Churráin, the well – known broadcaster who resigned from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this year after 40 years of working with the Irish language station.

Announced Oireachtas na Gaeilge today announced that the award, which recognizes life’s work, was presented to Áine Ní Churráin for her “loyal, diligent” service to Irish language broadcasting.

Ní Churráin, from An Coitinn in Gaoth Dobhair, began working with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Derrybeg, Donegal in 1980.

He was one of the original staff of the magazine program Top Stories which was started in 1996.

The program was presented by Áine Ní Churráin Top Stories last appeared last July, when she retired.

Liam Ó Maolaodha, Director of the Oireachtas, said that this year’s award was presented to “a talented broadcaster who has the potential to tell the story of the community and continue to support the local community”.

“I sincerely congratulate Áine Ní Churráin on this award. We have been fortunate to work with Áine at Oireachtas and Pan-Celtic festivals over the years and it is timely, in receiving the Oireachtas Communications Award, that Áine performed at the Oireachtas in Gaoth Dobhair in 1980. her first live interview – an interview with well – known writer Joe Steve Ó Neachtain. I wish her every success in the future. ”

Áine Ní Churráin said that it was a “great honor” for her to be presented with the Oireachtas’ top awards this year.

“It is a great honor for me personally and for RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta to receive this award. I have fond memories of attending and broadcasting from the Oireachtas during my forty years in broadcasting.

“The Oireachtas is an important part of the life of the Irish language and I hope to have an input and attend the Oireachtas in the years to come. Many thanks to the Oireachtas committee for bestowing this honor on me, ”she said.

Áine Ní Churráin will be presented with the Oireachtas Communications Award at the Oireachtas Communications Awards which will take place online, Wednesday, October 28 at 7.30pm.