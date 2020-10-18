Latest newsTop Stories

Talk to the cow directly, she will be happy

By Brian Adam
Cows are happy to talk to humans directly. Photo: File
Talk To The Cow Directly, She Will Be Happy

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Cows are happy to talk to humans directly. Photo: File

Vienna, Austria: Scientists have described the psychology of cows on a farm and say that they are happy and consider it if they are spoken to directly instead of making a video call, loudspeaker or recording.

According to this research from Austria, cows themselves get up from video calls as much as we get bored. Thus it is important to talk directly to a farm animal. Anika Lange of the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna says that if the contacts are artificial, they do not affect animals.

In pets, the cow cries for its needs and makes different noises. She also talks to her children on a specific frequency. If a person gives a cow a name, she listens to it. She is happy if her boss speaks kindly to her.

Anika published the study in Frontiers Yen Psychology. The experiments were performed on 28 cows. The cows were spoken to live and recorded. But as soon as the humans spoke directly to the cow, she was happy and shook her head in response, which shows her friendly attitude.

Similarly, the cow’s ears are tilted downwards, indicating her better mood. It turned out that talking to a cow directly makes her happy.

