Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government will begin tomorrow in Qatar

By Brian Adam
A 21-member negotiating committee from both sides will participate, photo: file
Talks Between The Taliban And The Afghan Government Will Begin

Doha: Inter-Afghan talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government are set to begin in Qatar tomorrow.

According to the international news agency, the historic peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are starting in Doha on Saturday after overcoming all obstacles and delaying for several months. This will be the first meeting between Taliban and Afghan government representatives.

A 21-member Afghan government negotiating team led by Masoom Stanekzai has left Kabul for Doha. The team includes Abdullah Abdullah, other ministers and a female member, Fauzia Kofi, while the Taliban’s 21-member committee is led by Maulvi Abdul Hakim. Other members of the team include 13 members of the Rahbar Shura.

Read this news item: US and Taliban sign peace agreement

Maulvi Abdul Hakim, the head of the Taliban committee, is considered a close associate of Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada and is currently the head of the judiciary in Taliban-held areas. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will also attend the talks in Qatar at the behest of President Trump. Mike Pompeo hopes the historic opportunity will not be missed.

Also read: US-Taliban deal paves way for inter-Afghan talks, Pakistan

It should be noted that the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban was reached on February 29, after which the inter-Afghan talks were to be held in March, but the inter-Afghan talks were stalled due to delays in the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners. ۔

