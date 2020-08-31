Talks of the world’s most expensive sheep sold for 80 million

Glasgow: In the UK, the golden fat sheep has been sold at auction for Rs 82 million, making it the most expensive sheep ever.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, a sheep called Double Diamond was auctioned in Glasgow, which was bought by a man Jeff Aiken for 367,500 pounds, which is about 82 million Pakistani rupees. It belongs to the high breed of sheep Texal.

Jeff Aiken bought the sheep with the help of two of his partners who run farms and are fond of rare and beautiful animals. Jeff Aiken has previously bought rare breeds of animals at exorbitant prices.

Jeff Aiken said the reason he bought the sheep at a hefty price was because of its weight, beauty and high breed, as well as all the genetic beauty in it. Also in 2009, a sheep was sold for 230,000 pounds, which was a record.