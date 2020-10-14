Latest news

TalkTalk offer is another sign of telecom woes

By Brian Adam
0
10
Brian Adam
Another European telecom may be about to exit the market. Though smaller than MásMóvil and Altice Europe, Britain’s TalkTalk, which received a rapprochement Thursday from investment firm Toscafund, appears closer to being delisted. Others could follow.

By any criteria, Toscafund CEO Mark Hugues’ offer of 97 pence per share is low. It’s 28% less than the 135 pence it offered last year and which TalkTalk flatly rejected. And the multiple of 7 times the ebitda is not very generous: KKR, Providence and Cinven are paying a multiple of 8 for MásMóvil.

Its low price means that Toscafund will have to do very little to get a decent return. Even if TalkTalk’s revenue, ebitda and capital expenditures are stable for the next five years, Hughes should still generate an IRR of 17%, assuming it finances its purchase with € 1.6 billion of debt and sells the group for it. multiple in five years. If the ebitda margin improved from 20% to 21% in that time (hardly a Herculean task) the return would jump to 21%.

TalkTalk could hold out to get a higher price. However, Hughes’ current 29% stake gives him a good chance of closing the deal as long as the other large shareholder, Charles Dunstone, who also owns 29%, backs it or agrees to sell. Even if the offer fails, Hughes could win if his tactic provokes a more general rethinking of TalkTalk’s market value.

The recent boom in telecom purchases highlights how low the sector’s position has fallen among stock investors. The big fear is that looming recessions will hit sales just as big broadband investment needs are due, hurting payouts. BT, whose market value is now just € 11 billion after falling 45% this year, is a candidate for the buyout. But there are probably easier options, like 1 & 1 Drillisch (Germany), Nos (Portugal) and Telenet (Belgium), all valued at 8 billion euros.

