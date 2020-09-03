The Children’s Hospital in Tallaght in Dublin reopened this morning, almost six months after it was closed due to Covid-19.

However, it was stated that acute care services will no longer be available at the hospital and that critically ill children will be sent to the emergency units at Crumlin and Temple Street hospitals.

Acute care services were transferred from Tallaght to both hospitals in March.

Additional adult services were set up in Tallaght with medical staff then getting ready to fight the coronavirus.

Construction work is continuing on the site of the new children’s hospital next to St. James’s Hospital in Dublin.

The new hospital is due to open in 2023.