Tanya Roberts, the Bond girl from “A View to a Kill”, has died at 65.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

American actress Tanya Roberts, who starred with Roger Moore in the James Bond film “A View to a Kill” (1985), died today at age 65. in Los Angeles (USA).

The Hollywood Reporter magazine said today, citing its representative Mike Pingel, that the interpreter She was admitted to a hospital in the Californian city since she passed out on the street on December 24 while walking her dogs.

For now, the cause of Roberts death has not been released, although in principle it has been ruled out that it is due to the coronavirus.

Roberts, whose original name was Victoria Leigh Blum, was born in New York in 1955.

The artist She tried her luck as a model and also in advertising before finding a place as an actress.

The small screen was her first home, since Roberts, after several small roles in television series and films, was selected as one of the three protagonists of the fifth and final season of “Charlie’s Angels” (1976-1981).

Roberts could not prevent the end of that famous series, but his career continued to rise until he achieved what, finally, would be the great role of his career: the role of Bond girl in “A View to a Kill.”

Directed by John Glen, this film was Roger Moore’s last as Bond before handing over the baton for Agent 007 to actor Timothy Dalton.

“A View to a Kill” also had in its cast with Christopher Walken and Grace jones.

Roberts’ career also includes other films such as “The Beastmaster” (1982) or “Sheena” (1984).

His last prominent role was on television thanks to the series “That ’70s Show” (1998-2004).

With information from EFE

|