Taoiseach casts serious doubt on NPHET advice on restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he does not expect any new restrictions to be introduced before Christmas

The Taoiseach has cast serious doubt on some of the latest advice from NPHET on the best approach to Covid-19.

NPHET recommended that new restrictions be introduced for three weeks should the number of cases of the disease rise to over 400 per day, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that figure was “very arbitrary”. or ‘unstable’.

There have been 277 cases per day for the past five days.

And being interviewed by the Irish Times, The Taoiseach has stated that he does not expect any new restrictions to be introduced before Christmas.

In addition to the number of cases, Micheál Martin said that the number of people in hospitals and intensive care units and the number of deaths due to the disease were being closely monitored.

He said the state had been performing better than anywhere else in Europe in terms of the average number of cases over the past seven days.

“We do not want that to change, so there will be no delay in taking action, but we do not think it will be necessary before Christmas,” said the Taoiseach.

He said there was a limit to the amount of time governments could impose austerity on the public.

We need to “get the balance right, because this is about the balance”, said the Taoiseach.

He said his “message” to people was to keep an eye on their behavior and to remember that “every contact was important”.

Meanwhile, the Government has approved a pre-purchase agreement for 875,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.

These doses are expected to be made available in this country in the new year, once a license has been obtained from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Ireland has already signed contracts for four more vaccines.

BIt was their second meeting yesterday at the task force dealing with the state ‘s vaccination strategy.

The Government says a vaccination program is likely to begin early in the new year.

The task force is due to present its national strategy to Government on 11 December.

The European Medicines Agency has said it will hold an extraordinary meeting on 29 December ‘at the latest’ to discuss the application for an emergency license for the Covid-19 vaccine being produced by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Shops, hairdressers, libraries and fitness centers are reopening today for the first time in six weeks as the second intensive lock-in period in the state comes to an end.

Level 3 restrictions will replace Level 5 restrictions today and restaurants and pubs with food will be allowed to open on Friday.

The 5km travel ban also ends today but people will have to stay in their own counties until 18 December.

Today is the first phase of a three-phase Government unlocking plan.