Taoiseach’s intervention requested to reopen schools

TDs have called on the Taoiseach to intervene to reopen schools for children with special needs.

The Government ‘s plans to reopen school services for students with special educational needs failed last night when the INTO and Force announced that they could not support the plan. 18,000 students avail of special education services.

Labor Party Education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said Education Minister Norma Foley and Jospeha Madigan, the Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education, had lost control of the controversy and it was now time for the Taoiseach to try resolve the stalemate.

This morning Education Minister Norma Foley said it was “extremely dishonest” for primary school secretary general John Boyle to say his union did not instruct teachers not to return to work tomorrow.

Minister Foley said it was very clear in the statements issued by the INTO and Force that they were unwilling to accept the public health advice given to them or the solution provided to them.

These, she said, included policies on parental leave, an increase in childcare subsidies and allowing special needs teachers and assistants who are expecting a child to work from home temporarily.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the inability of the Government was to blame for the collapse of the plan. But the Taoiseach said the Government had acted honestly and it was not true to say that no discussions had taken place with teachers or Special Needs Assistants.