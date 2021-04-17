TBX, the extension to share your browsing session with other users

- Advertisement -

Collaborative work is one of those great alternatives that have emerged thanks to technology. It is a modality where we can work on documents or any element, simultaneously with another user. This promotes a much more comfortable and integrated teamwork. Therefore, we want to present you an option with which you can share your browsing session.

Its name is TBX and it is an extension for the main browsers, which will allow you to move around the web with several users in the same session.

Share web browsing with other users

There are many situations where it would be great to have a way to share our web browsing. For example, if we are in the process of analyzing a document or in the middle of an investigation, it is quite useful. This will allow everyone involved to have a direct view of the element being studied to make the respective work or annotations. Although we can share the screen for this task, it is much safer to establish a session with TBX.

This extension for Chrome offers the possibility that other users can see the tab in which we are working. To do this, you simply create a session as in those YouTube video sharing services. It should be noted that in order for everyone to have access to shared browsing, they will have to install the extension.

Once this step is completed, the work team will have to add to each other, in the list of service contacts. In this way, when you click the icon of the extension, the list of contacts will be displayed and next to each one, you will have the button to invite them to the session. When you click it, the other person will be able to see the tab of the navigation that you just shared.

Once communication is established, you can underline, highlight and apply notes. This makes the tool graphically friendly and perfect for explaining processes or analysis of what is displayed on the page. If you are interested in this possibility that TBX offers, you can obtain it from this link.

