Lenovo presents a notebook for professionals with wireless headphones integrated into its chassis. Yes, you read it right.

The TCL 10 5G is not just a mobile phone for users who want to enjoy the advantages of the 5G connection without having to spend their lives. In addition, it is a very complete team that does not clash in any section . Starting with its own design, with an attractive gradient on the back in blue or gray and with a screen that takes up almost all the front space. And continuing for its technical equipment with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory , its quad camera on the rear or the 4,500 milliamp battery that promise to overcome the day of use without problems. And all this topped off by an attractive price of 400 euros . We tell you all the details about this premium mid-range mobile that you can already find in stores.

TCL 10 5G datasheet

TCL 10 5G screen 6.53 inches with IPS technology, Full HD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and 19.5: 9 ratio Main chamber 64-megapixel main sensor and f / 1.89 focal aperture

Secondary sensor with 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and f / 2.2 focal aperture

Tertiary sensor with 5-megapixel macro lens and f / 2.2

focal aperture 2-megapixel quaternary depth sensor and focal aperture f / 2.4 Camera takes selfies 16 megapixel main sensor and f / 2.2 focal aperture Internal memory 128 GB Extension Via micro SD cards up to 1 TB Processor and RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

GPU Adreno 620

6GB RAM Drums 4,500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charge Operating system Android 10 Connections 5G SA and NSA, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Super Bluetooth, NFC and USB type C SIM Dual nano SIM Design Glass and metal construction

Colors: Arctic White and Mariana Blue Dimensions 163.6 x 75.5 x 9 millimeters and 210 grams Featured Features Fingerprint sensor, software face unlock, Hi-Res Audio support through headphones, reversible wired charging Release date Available Price 400 euros

Sleek design and HDR-compatible display

TCL has done a very interesting job with the design of the TCL 10 5G. This is a model that draws attention from the first glance, thanks to a very elegant design on its back. Both its gradient in blue and the gray tone have a very distinguished touch that will make you feel that you are facing a premium mobile. It also helps this feeling how well used the space in the front is. The screen takes up 91% of the space and the front camera is perforated in the upper left corner.

Of course, the bet on a large battery of this model is noticeable in the weight, since its 210 grams make it slightly heavy . Nor is it a particularly thin mobile, although the 9 millimeters thick are manageable. The rear camera module is horizontal and has a futuristic touch thanks to its integration with the gradient, which I think is a complete success. Here, too, the fingerprint reader is located, at a height that a priori should be comfortable to unlock the phone. Of course, it must be said that the back is made of plastic , which can reduce some brightness to the terminal taking into account how accustomed we are to the use of glass.

In the screen section, it must be said that we are facing an IPS panel with a size of 6.53 inches and Full HD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) . Surely the most interesting thing is that it reaches a good maximum brightness level of 450 nits , which facilitates its use outdoors. Of course, it is most likely that it is a point below the performance of AMOLED panels. The company has wanted to counteract this with the use of a mode called NXTVISION that enhances the contrast and saturation of the images.

Good technical section and autonomy for a day and a half

In the guts of the TCL 10 5G we find a technical section to match. Starting with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, with eight cores and that we have seen in several mid-range mobiles this year. The good news is that the chip is combined with a 6 GB RAM , more than enough to be able to run many processes at the same time without us noticing jerks or drops in performance. The internal memory is not far behind either. It is surprising to find in a model of this price a capacity of 128 GB (more typical of the top terminals on the market). A guarantee so that we do not run out of space despite giving it a very intensive use of the camera or multimedia elements.

The TCL 10 5G’s battery is 4,500 milliamps . On paper, a very remarkable capacity that has to give us without problems to endure a day or a day and a half with normal mobile use. Of course, it will depend a lot on the use that we give it (of course). The company has reinforced this point as well with the inclusion of Quick Charge fast charging. According to TCL, we can fully charge the mobile by plugging it in for two hours. We also have reversible charging via cable to be able to recharge accessories such as the box of earbuds without cables.

5G and Super Bluetooth

The TCL 10 5G stands out for its 5G connectivity . Being compatible with these networks, we can enjoy a higher loading speed and less latency in the case of playing multiplayer titles. Of course, we must take into account the limitations that exist today in the 5G infrastructure in Spain. Not all operators have 5G networks right now, nor does it work in all cities (much less smaller towns). Of course, getting this mobile also means that we will be able to enjoy 5G in the near future when it becomes more widespread.

Another interesting aspect of the TCL 10 5G is its Super Bluetooth technology. And what is this? Basically the ability to stream audio to four devices at the same time . We also have the latest version of Bluetooth 5.1. By the way, if you are an audiophile, this mobile will interest you, because it is capable of transmitting high-fidelity audio if you have compatible headphones.

Four main cameras

Despite being a mid-range mobile, the TCL 10 5G does not want to be left behind in the cameras section. Specifically, we have four sensors on the rear to enhance its performance. The main camera has a resolution of 64 megapixels, and uses technology to bring four pixels together in a photo so that it is more defined. Then we have a second 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor for those photos in which we want to include a wider scene, such as a large building or a landscape. The third sensor is macro type, one of the objectives that in my opinion can not be missing in a mobile. It has a resolution of 5 megapixels and allows you to photograph elements at a very short distance (something that, as a technology journalist, is very appreciated when taking the photos of the reviews). Finally, the fourth sensor is depth and is used to carry out bokeh or blur effects .

On the front, we have a simple perforated camera with 16 megapixel resolution for taking selfies.

Price and reviews

You can already find the TCL 10 5G in stores for a price of 400 euros . If what you are looking for is a large mobile, with a good battery and features at the level of the upper-middle range, this model is an option to consider. The points that stand out the most are its 4,500 milliamp battery, the degradation of the rear part visually and its 5G connectivity without the cost skyrocket . On the downside, it’s somewhat heavy and chunky for what the market calls for, and its use of plastic in the case can tarnish this premium feel a bit.