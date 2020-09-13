TCL 10 Plus and TCL 10 SE available in Italy, in-display camera in the future?

After bringing TCL 10 5G to Italy, the well-known Chinese brand has formalized the availability in our country of TCL 10 Plus and TCL 10 SE smartphones. In the meantime, just as the announcement concerning Italy was arriving, rumors began to circulate abroad regarding the upcoming arrival of a TCL device with an in-display camera.

Starting from the models arrived in our country today, they are added to already available TCL 10L, TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Pro. If you want more details on the latter, we advise you to consult our review of TCL 10 Pro, in order to get a better idea of ​​these devices.

The cheapest smartphone between the two newly launched models is TCL 10 SE, as it is sold at a price of 229 euros. The colors available are Polar Night and Icy Silver, while the data sheet includes a 6.52-inch LCD display with HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and “drop” notch, a Mediatek MT6762 Helio octa-core processor P22 operating at the maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz, a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD), a triple rear camera of 48MP (f / 1.8) + 5MP (f / 2.2, ultra- wide, 115 degrees) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field), an 8MP (f / 2.0) front camera and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. There is no shortage of NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 and Bluetooth 5.0. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back and the inevitable NXTVISION technology. The operating system is Android 10 with TCL UI customization.

As regards, however, the TCL 10 Plus data sheet, we find a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), HDR support and “drop” notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC operating at a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz, an Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD), a quad rear camera from 48MP (f / 1.8) + 8MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide, 118 degrees) + 2MP (f / 2.4 , for macros) + 2MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field), a 16MP (f / 2.2) front camera and a 4500 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3 charging support. NFC, NXTVISION technology, USB Type-C 2.0 and Bluetooth 5.0. The operating system is always Android 10 with TCL UI. In this case, the fingerprint sensor is located below the display. The price for Italy is set at 399 euros for the 6 / 256GB variant. The colors available are Moonlight Blue and Starlight Silver. For more details on these devices, you can refer to the official TCL website.

Meanwhile, some international sources, such as Gizchina, describe the possible arrival, in the future, of a TCL smartphone with a camera below the display. You can see a first alleged image at the bottom of the news, but for the moment there is no particular official information yet. For the rest, we remind you that on September 1, 2020, ZTE Axon 20 5G will be announced, the first device with a camera below the screen.