TCL 20 L and 20 L +: to conquer the economic range based on battery and design

TCL has just introduced new phones, being the TCL 20 L and TCL 20 L + the most economical variants within its new catalog. These are two mid-range mobiles that come with Qualcomm processors, quite generous batteries and four cameras.

We are going to detail the specifications and technical characteristics of the TCL 20 L and TCL 20 L +, two new rivals for the mid-range.

TCL 20 L TCL 20 L + DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm

199 g 166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm

199 g SCREEN 6.67 inch

Full HD +

2.5D

500 nits

LCD 6.67 inch

Full HD +

2.5D

500 nits

LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MEMORIES 4 + 128 GB

Expansion via microSD cards 6 + 256 GB (UFS) DRUMS 5,000mAh

Fast charge 18W 5,000mAh

Fast charge 18W REAR CAMERA 48 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP depth 64 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 16 MP 16 MP SOFTWARE Android 11 Android 11 CONNECTIVITY 4G

Dual WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0 4G

Dual WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0 PRICE 229 euros 269 ​​euros

Two twin brothers with Qualcomm processor

Both phones share a large part of the hardware, starting with their processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. This SoC is accompanied by 4 + 128 GB in the case of the TCL 20 L and 6 + 256 GB UFS 2.1 in the case of the Plus variant. The screen on both is 6.67 inches, with Full HD + resolution, IPS and a hole in the center.

Both phones have a generous 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

The battery of both phones is 5,000mAh, with 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, both models have 4G, Dual WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, etc. None have 5G, since the processor does not allow it.

Both come hand in hand with Android 11, the latest version of Google’s operating system, customized by TCL. The fingerprint reader is on the side button, which in turn is responsible for turning the device on and off.

Four cameras, different resolutions

The camera system of both TCLs is very similar. They both have four chambers, although the main sensor changes. The TCL 20 L + has a 64 megapixel main camera, while the standard model drops to 48 megapixels.

The rest of the cameras are an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and two secondary two megapixel sensors: macro and depth. The selfie is 16 megapixels, located in the panel perforation.

Price and availability of the TCL 20 L and TCL 20 L +

The TCL 20 L and 20 L + They have a price of 229 euros and 269 euros in Spain, respectively. They can be bought in the usual distributors of the brand.