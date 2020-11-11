Tcl C815 Review: A Good Value For Money Tv

Although the TCL brand is not as widespread in Italy as in other countries of the world, in recent years the Chinese manufacturer has been able to conquer large slices of the market thanks to solid and competitively priced products, so much so as to undermine LG’s second position in the global classic of TV sales and positioning itself immediately behind Samsung.

With the new TCL C81 series, the giant from Huizhou has renewed the challenge by offering a range of 55, 65 and 75 inch mid-range televisions ready to make the quality / price ratio its workhorse. The TV TCL 65C815 we examined comes with a 100 Hz panel equipped with Quantum Dot technology, an integrated soundbar by Onkyo and a series of features that will delight even the most demanding users.

In the next few lines we will try to tell you about our experience with this Smart TV, revealing all its strengths.

Sobriety and efficiency

Once removed from the package and after performing the simple assembly operations of the three supports at the base, the TCL C815 TV shows itself in all its grandeur thanks to the important 65-inch diagonal. From an aesthetic point of view, the TV immediately stands out for the extreme essentiality of the lines and the general cleanliness of the design: the absence of frames and the front finish in brushed metal give a sober and elegant look that is completed with the thin soundbar placed in the lower part. A TV that certainly does not stand out for its aesthetic ideas but that is easily positioned in any type of living room. It is also easy to notice the quality of the materials and finishes that give a feeling of solidity from the very first moments of use, both in the assembly phase and in the positioning phase.

In the package – in addition to the power cable, the manuals and the replacement screws – we find two comfortable remote controls without backlighting but supplied with the Netflix key: the first completely in plastic with numeric keyboard and buttons for multimedia control and the second more compact with shell aluminum, which connects via Bluetooth and provides support for the Google assistant thanks to the integrated microphone. Overall therefore, TCL C815 manages to give the eye its part without forcing the hand with particular choices.

You pay for quality (the right one)

From the point of view of the technical characteristics TCL 65C815 is placed in the mid-range of the market, offering however some features worthy of a top of the range. Let’s start with the cornerstone of any good TV: the panel is a 10-bit VA type with edge LED backlight, equipped with Quantum Dot technology, 4K resolution, micro dimming and a 100 Hz refresh rate.

The TV also uses a 3D LUT matrix for color mapping and “Motion Clarity Supreme” for better rendering of content converted at higher frequencies. Finally, the proprietary artificial intelligence system called AI-IN manages the scaling operations with good results. By virtue of these characteristics, the display is able to process HDR10 and HLG signals, in addition to the much more complex ones HDR10 + is Dolby Vision.

We particularly liked the integrated sound system consisting of the Onkyo soundbar which includes midrange and tweeter, as well as the subwoofer placed in the rear part of the panel: an appreciable technical compartment, equipped with the necessary power to support Dolby Atmos and which allows configurations up to 5.1.2 channels to be virtualized. In short, the television provides crystal clear and excellent sound, which becomes even better once the various parameters available are set.

The whole system is managed by a four-core 1.1 GHz processor with architecture ARM Cortex-A55 and a Mali-470 MP GPU, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of flash memory. The smart TV uses the Android TV 9 operating system that TCL plans to update up to version 12. The TV then integrates support for Chromecast and Google’s voice assistant (which as we have said can be controlled via voice commands) as well as guaranteeing full compatibility with Amazon Alexa and all devices connected to it.

On the connectivity front, the TCL C815 offers three HDMI 2.0b ports with HDCP 2.2 (of which only the first is compatible with ARC and MHL), two USB 2.0 ports, antenna and dish input, one digital audio output, 3.5 jack output mm for headphones and audio / video input always with the same standard and finally the CI + 1.4 slot.

Between cinema and video games

The road test of the new TCL branded TV has been able to give us a good level of entertainment leaving us excellent sensations. First, the interface managed by Android TV 9 it is quick and easy to use: the system allows you to download a myriad of applications, both from the Google store and from the proprietary one. The fundamental apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Spotify work perfectly and once you log in with your Google account, everything is synchronized with the other technological platforms that may be available to the user. The settings panel allows you to manage every parameter of the TV, from audio to video, passing through Bluetooth devices and system configuration.

When dealing with movies and TV series the TCL C815 performs well, with a good image rendering, fairly balanced colors and a noteworthy fluidity thanks to the 100 Hz panel. Although the many presets offered by the TV allow you to enjoy a good overall quality, wasting some time with the various settings can be achieved much more appreciable results. The brightness is also good, although it does not reach the peaks of the most expensive products, it allows viewing even in illuminated contexts.

The excellent level of contrast and the depth of blacks conclude the picture and make the HDR and Dolby Vision rendering shine, also helped by a good micro dimming which however causes a slight backlight bleeding on the corners, visible when the room is particularly dark. Excellent videogame experience: combined with a console, the TCL TV is able to entertain without too many frills, especially if you activate the game mode which eliminates all possible artifacts caused by various processes on the image.

Although not equipped with the much chatted HDMI 2.1 port, TCL’s TV can be considered a valid ally of the next-gen, especially if you want to spend little. Finally, the IPQ 2.0 engine that carries out the upscaling processes behaves very well without performing particular miracles.