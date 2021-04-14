TCL Fold ‘n Roll: this is the first smartphone that folds and rolls at the same time

- Advertisement -

As the folding smartphones keep evolving and improving, the concepts are getting more and more outlandish. TCL now show an nnew concept what combines folding and rolling in one. The TCL “Fold ‘n Roll” combines three screen sizes in one.

Along with its TCL 20 series, due to launch this year, the TCL Fold ‘n Roll is just a concept, and it doesn’t even have a release date. This is probably a good thing for TCL, as the company has yet to release any of its folding concepts to date, and has only shown prototypes.

The TCL Fold n ‘Roll, in its default state, has a foldable out design. This means that, in its folded state, the flexible screen covers both the front like the rear.

In its folded state (smartphone mode), the front screen / cover measures 6.87 inches. When it unfolds, the screen has a size of 8.85 inches; TCL calls it mode phablet. Finally, when the screen unfolds already completelydo you have a tablet 10 inches. Namely, three different modes in a single device.

The device has two slots on the bottom that we think are for the speaker. There’s a USB-C port and what appears to be a optical pencil just beside. There is also a button on the top and we can distinguish three cameras that act as front camera and rear camera.

A new concept of smartphone

TCL says the Fold ‘n Roll is a conceptual device, but showed, albeit very briefly, a working prototype. However, the company plans to launch its first commercially foldable device later this year.

The brand has a great interest in advanced display technologies– It is the parent company of CSOT, a large China screen manufacturer covering everything from small phone screens to large TV screens.

In this case they have come up with an idea that tries to be ambitious and useful, but it is also one that could seem a total aberration to many users. What’s more, nowadays it seems almost impossible to build a smartphone with this conceptEspecially after seeing how difficult it has been even for Samsung to pull out foldables as of late. However, these types of ideas that could contribute to TCL finally launching one of these concepts.

