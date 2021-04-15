TCL presents its new televisions and appliances for the ‘connected home’

- Advertisement -

TCL has officially unveiled its bet for this year in some of the most popular technology segments. This is the case of Smart TVs, household appliances linked to the phenomenon of the connected home (IoT), or the internet of things, and, also, an accessory that is becoming essential in these times of pandemic: domestic air purifiers. Everyone, connected devices that we can manage through the new hub designed by the company through TCL Home, and that will work on our mobile devices to control all activity from a distance.

Appliances, purifiers and more

Everything that has to do with the connected home has undergone extraordinary growth in recent years thanks to the connectivity capabilities of practically any device. It is the case of new smart refrigerators RP470CXE0, RP503SXE0, and RP318BXE0, that combine their American designs with an inverter motor with a more traditional one that also has “Total No Frost” technologies, LED lighting inside and something that stands out from the brand such as great temperature stability.

New IoT appliances. TCL

In addition, TCL also offers washing machines (the P Series) with huge LED screens and a maximum load of 10 kilos, without forgetting other sectors such as air conditioners or purifiers that, with the coronavirus, have seen growth on your sales. In the case of the latter model, we are talking about the Breeva series with three devices that we can control through Wi-Fi. Also, TCL offers two models of robot vacuum cleaners (the Sweeva 1000 and 2000) with a lot of power and, as in previous cases, wireless connectivity to manage them remotely via mobile.

New Smart TV

In addition to the appliances of that connected home, the new bets on televisions that TCL is going to launch could not be absent. It’s about the C Series with the C77, C72 + and C82 models that come in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches. In addition to the new color control and its realistic 4K images, they stand out for a pixel technology called Quatum Dot and the appearance of HDR Premium and HDR Pro. The first for the C82 model and the second for the C72 and C72 +.

New TCL 72+. TCL

Like good Smart TV, They are Dolby Vision certified on platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or HDR 10+ in the case of Prime Video And, especially in the case of the C82 model, TCL affirms that they are perfect televisions to play with, with PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch or any other platform, thanks to the low latency that allows images to be viewed without leaving a trail. Sound is precisely another aspect that has been taken care of to the maximum, thanks to the use of Onkyo technology, so they feature Dolby Atmos, 2.1 surround sound and all the advantages of having Android TV installed (11).

