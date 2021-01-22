TCL unveils plans for the future of its Android TVs: when Android 11 will arrive

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TCL during CES 2021 announced the next lineup of Mini-LED TVs with OD Zero technology expected to be launched on the market in 2021, but there was also talk about the future of its televisions equipped with Android: the company has in fact confirmed that this year the models released in 2019 and 2020 will receive theupdate to Android 11.

To receive further confirmations was the FlatpanelsHD website, which would have contacted TCL itself to obtain more information: in Europe the update will presumably arrive during the third quarter of 2021 and will bring several new apps, the Gboard TV keyboard with speech synthesis, performance improvements and a new option called “Sign up and install” in the Google Play Store that comes with the TV.

This update will then be compatible with the new Google TV interface which TCL Corporation will include in TVs coming in 2021, but the company has yet to decide whether to migrate all TVs interested to Google TV from Android TV. Android 11, in any case, will not arrive in models launched in 2018 or earlier; those currently confirmed are the following: TCL X915, C815, C715, P815, P715, P615, X10, X815, EC78, EP68, EP66 and EP64, obviously in all the variants offered on the market.

Towards November 2020, TCL then showed NXTPAPER, a paper-like display capable of playing videos and showing multimedia content on folding devices, seen at the keynote during CES 2021.