Teacht Aniar – start of a series of talks on the state of the Gaeltacht

Professor Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, sociolinguist and author, will be the first to speak in a new series of talks run by Teacht Aniar

Politicians, community activists and academics will be among those making presentations as part of a new series of talks on Gaeltacht affairs which will begin next week.

‘Teacht Aniar na Gaeltachta’ is the title of the series of talks organized by the Teacht Aniar group.

It is planned to run nine talks between now and the beginning of April, one per week. The talks will be held online on the Zoom system.

The series will have three major themes – politics, ecology and current affairs in the Gaeltacht.

Professor Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, sociolinguist and author, will be the first guest to give a talk entitled ‘State Discipline, Straying in Control’ this Thursday.

Professor Michael Cronin, Donncha Ó hÉallaithe, Sorcha Ní Chéilleachair, Seosamh Ó Cuaig and TDs Mairéad Farrell and Marc Ó Cathasaigh are among those who will be speaking in the coming weeks.

The talks will be held every Thursday between 7.00pm and 8.00pm. A presentation will initially be made in approximately 20 minutes and will be followed by a discussion.

It is possible to register to attend here.