Latest news

Teacht Aniar – start of a series of talks on the state of the Gaeltacht

By Brian Adam
0
0
Teacht Aniar - start of a series of talks on the state of the Gaeltacht
Teacht Aniar Start Of A Series Of Talks On

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Professor Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, sociolinguist and author, will be the first to speak in a new series of talks run by Teacht Aniar

Teacht Aniar - start of a series of talks on the state of the Gaeltacht

Politicians, community activists and academics will be among those making presentations as part of a new series of talks on Gaeltacht affairs which will begin next week.

‘Teacht Aniar na Gaeltachta’ is the title of the series of talks organized by the Teacht Aniar group.

It is planned to run nine talks between now and the beginning of April, one per week. The talks will be held online on the Zoom system.

The series will have three major themes – politics, ecology and current affairs in the Gaeltacht.

Professor Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, sociolinguist and author, will be the first guest to give a talk entitled ‘State Discipline, Straying in Control’ this Thursday.

Professor Michael Cronin, Donncha Ó hÉallaithe, Sorcha Ní Chéilleachair, Seosamh Ó Cuaig and TDs Mairéad Farrell and Marc Ó Cathasaigh are among those who will be speaking in the coming weeks.

The talks will be held every Thursday between 7.00pm and 8.00pm. A presentation will initially be made in approximately 20 minutes and will be followed by a discussion.

It is possible to register to attend here.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Xiaomi Mi Band 6: Leaked Features of the New Bracelet

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 / Mi Smart Band 5 was a great success, and an initial leak on its successor Mi Band 6...
Read more
Latest news

Digital Terrestrial: the numbering changes in two Italian regions today 24 January 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Yet news for digital terrestrial, in some Italian regions. Today, Sunday 24 January 2021, we report some important news in two areas of our...
Read more
Latest news

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060: the first specimens on the road as early as February 19

Brian Adam - 0
After telling you that Nvidia will most likely not produce a Founders Edition version of the RTX 3060, let's go back to the next...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©