Teams is updated and allows you to merge video calls, both with the application and using the web browser

Microsoft is adding a new feature to the desktop version of Microsoft Teams. A new capacity that allows a user the power to “group” a video call with another who is currently carrying out, either at a group or individual level.

We have seen other improvements in Teams and thus, for example, it is possible to use a code to join a meeting or the one that in the future will allow the app to adapt to the capacity of the network we are using. As a result of this continuous evolution, now comes this other improvement.

We won’t miss calls

The ability to merge calls comes to Teams following the established route time for Microsoft 365. An improvement that should be prepared for its arrival over the next few weeks. This is an option that is already available in Skype for Business.

With this new feature, when users are immersed in a video call and have another online, will have the ability to merge calls, being indifferent whether it is individual or group calls.

According to Microsoft, the new feature has been introduced following user feedback and suggestions. This new enhancement “allows users to combine their active non-held call, either individual, with another one-to-one call or another group call.” A call that may already be active or be a new one that we are going to make.

The function is available for VOIP and PSTN calls (Public Switched Telephone Network) in Microsoft Teams and that can be activated by entering the call controls and clicking on the button “More options” and then clicking on the icon “Merge calls”.

For now, this feature is available exclusively for Teams users in the desktop version and using browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Safari. For now, it is not known when it will reach mobile devices.

Via | ONMSFT