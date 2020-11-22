Teams launches free video calls of up to 24 hours to compete with Zoom

Microsoft Teams, the tool for making video calls from Microsoft, is seeing how, especially in the personal sphere, Zoom is considerably winning the game. In the business field, Teams is widely used and stands up to Zoom thanks to the fact that many companies and corporations distrust the use of the tool created by Eric Yuan, but in homes, Zoom is the real king and the most widely used video conferencing application throughout the world. world since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Microsoft Teams will allow users to enter a video call via the web without registering

To counteract this situation, Microsoft has announced a series of free features in the web version of the video calling tool for those who use it with friends and family. For example, they can now create Microsoft Teams rooms and have virtual meetings with up to 300 friends for free.

In addition, it will not be necessary or have a Microsoft account or even have to download the Microsoft Teams app on your computer to join video calls. Everything is done through the web browser. Of course, the person who organizes the video call will have to have a Microsoft account and then share the link with their friends and family so that they join the video conference without having to register, all via the web.

Among other functionalities, Microsoft Teams will also allow up to 49 people from the group of friends or family group to participate in the «Together» mode at the same time, which will allow them to contemplate a slideshow or a video together in their own virtual environment.

But the best thing is that Microsoft Teams maintains the limit of 24 hours maximum for your video calls also in the free version through the web. This makes it the longest-running app for users to video call continuously and for free.

Zoom has a limit of 40 minutes per free video call, although for Thanksgiving night it will allow them to last longer (for now, only in this celebration but throughout the world), while Google Meet puts the limit at 60 minutes. Cisco Webex, for its part, has a 50-minute limit.

.